Special Weather Statement issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bee County through 330 PM CDT At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beeville, Skidmore and Normanna. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 584 and 602. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 708. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH