Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Skillz Stock Was Sliding Today

By Eric Volkman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

As of midafternoon trading on Friday, mobile gaming platform specialist Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) looked as if it would end the week on a bearish note. The company's shares were down by over 3%, on the back of a significant target price cut from an analyst.

So what

It's been a busy week for Skillz. On Tuesday after market hours, the company reported second-quarter earnings that contained both good and bad news. The good is that it is still growing fast, with a 50%-plus rise in sales and a top-line beat. The bad is that its headline net loss was more than twice as steep as the average analyst estimate.

Analysts have reacted to that performance largely by cutting their price targets. On Friday, the latest slicer was Stifel's Drew Crum, who took quite the ax to his; the new level is $17, down considerably from the previous $25. It's important to note, though, that Crum is still quite bullish on the stock, as he maintained his buy recommendation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrfNr_0bK9wz5x00
Image source: Getty Images.

That followed adjustments earlier in the week from two other analysts, Wedbush's Michael Pachter and RBC's Brad Erickson. They cut their price targets to $25 and $15, respectively, while keeping the existing recommendations. In Pachter's case that's outperform (read: buy) and for Erickson it's sector perform (neutral).

Now what

Basically, those prognosticators remain largely optimistic about Skillz. After all, even considerable bottom-line losses aren't unusual for young, tech-focused companies. Meanwhile, Skillz' recent revenue improvement was encouraging, and it's increasingly well positioned to grow along with the broader mobile gaming industry.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skillz
Person
Michael Pachter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sklz#Wedbush#Rbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Cheap Stocks for Investors to Buy Now and Hold Long Term

Many investors crave cheap stocks. Now, there are two ways to look at cheap stocks. Some investors consider stocks with low absolute dollar values as cheap. However, that would be a fallacy since cheapness is a function of valuation and not absolute stock price. What are the best cheap stocks that you can buy now and invest in for the long term?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This Profitable Pot Stock a Buy Before Q2 Earnings?

Analysts are expecting another profitable quarter from this thriving multistate operator. The stock may have as much as a 44% upside in the next 12 months. In 2020, Illinois-based multistate operator (MSO) Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) rode the ongoing cannabis boom to a successful and profitable year. This company is rapidly emerging as one of the top contenders in the U.S. marijuana industry, and even amidst a pandemic, it was able to continue expanding.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock and Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Dogecoin Pulled Back Today

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) pulled back slightly on Tuesday as did the price of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Coinbase stock was down almost 4% for the session. And over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were down 2%, 1%, and 3%, respectively, according to CoinDesk.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood was named the top stock picker by Bloomberg News in 2020. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF is trailing the market this year. However, three of her stock picks are positioned for long-term success. As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Heavyweight, Most-Shorted Stocks to Buy

As we’ve found out this year, short squeezes in no-name, no-business riskier companies are like car wrecks in-the-making that collectively, we’re guilty of wanting to watch. To buy though? No thanks. But that’s not to say select most-shorted stocks can’t be purchased with a greater chance of lasting success. To...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 12.4% lower at $0.24 in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was in the green by 15.06% for the week. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE moved 9.37% and 5.21% lower, respectively, over 24 hours. Since the year began,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Fossil Group's sales are declining for the seventh year in a row. Cricut's earnings report follows negative market reactions to Etsy and Pinterest in recent days. GameStop has fallen sharply since its peak, but it's still trading a lot higher than it was when the year began. In last week's...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

Bayer is a contrarian pick that could rebound despite ongoing legal woes. Eli Lilly has delivered exceptional year-to-date gains that could continue with its strong product lineup. Pfizer gives growth, income, and value investors a lot to like. Huge sales. Steady dividends. Recession-resistant businesses. Those are just a few of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

Innovative Industrial Properties currently owns properties in roughly half of the states that have legalized medical cannabis. Intuitive Surgical is tapping only a fraction of the potential market for robotic surgical systems. Nvidia's long-term growth drivers include gaming and artificial intelligence. Buy low and sell high. You've no doubt heard...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Supercharged Growth Stock

E-commerce is a massive industry, and it should only get bigger in the years ahead. Etsy’s unique business model has brought millions of buyers and sellers to its marketplace. Etsy has delivered impressive financial results in recent years, powered by an expanding take rate. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) recently announced second-quarter earnings...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. So...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Micron Stock Just Slipped 5%

Shares of computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ:MU) dropped for a second day running on Tuesday, falling 5.4% in the last 15 minutes of the trading day as news broke of a potential glut in the supply of dynamic random access memory -- DRAM. So what. As Investor's Business Daily reported...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

Shares of Nucor hit a new all-time high Tuesday. Steel prices are showing no signs of coming down. President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill hit a milestone, which is a big deal for Nucor. What happened. Steelmaker Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock surged on Aug. 10, jumping 10.3% to a new all-time high...
Stockssiliconangle.com

Coinbase shares flat despite beating estimates in its first post-IPO earnings

Shares in Coinbase Global Inc. remained somewhat flat in after-hours trading today despite the cryptocurrency exchange strongly beating estimates in its first earnings report after going public in April. For the quarter ended June 30, Coinbase reported revenue of $2.23 billion, up from $186.4 million in the same quarter of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

All eyes are on Disney as it reports quarterly results. It had a rare top-line miss last time out. It is an obvious beneficiary of the economy improving, yet surprisingly, the stock is trading lower in 2021. The two-year comparisons will be rough, but it won't take much of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy