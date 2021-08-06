Cancel
Bengals RB Joe Mixon 'ready to roll' after injury-riddled 2020 season

By Erin Walsh
 4 days ago
Mixon has two 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons in his four-year career. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After missing the final 10 games of the 2020 season with a foot injury, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon said he feels fantastic as he prepares for the 2021 season, his fifth with the franchise.

"Y'all see me running every day, cutting," Mixon said to reporters before Friday's practice, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. "I feel great, man. I'm just ready to roll."

Mixon continued by detailing how he suffered the season-ending foot injury. The 25-year-old said he suffered the injury early in the second quarter of Cincinnati's Week 6 loss at the Indianapolis Colts.

He also said not being with the team for the final weeks of the season affected him mentally.

"I was definitely in a bad state," he said, adding that he appreciated those around him for keeping his spirits up during that time. "It sucked and it's over with."

As for 2021, Mixon hopes to set the tone for the offense and allow the team to feed off him, according to Bengals.com.

"For me, it always starts up front and with me and how physical I am coming at it in the game," Mixon said, via the team's website. "I'm going to set the tone. I always set the tone for the team. And they feed off of me. There are a lot of plays and a lot of yards out there."

Mixon has two 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons in his four-year career. His best season came in 2018 when he ran for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 43 catches for 296 yards and a score.

