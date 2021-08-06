Protections Made For Beginner Michigan Daily Fantasy Sports Players Under Proposed Rules

Fantasy sports are interesting because they are pure analytics. There are prevailing notions and strategies, but there are no historical quirks (see baseball's resistance to analytics) or complicated rules (see the NBA) that limit your team building. You just want the most points on your squad as possible. Each pick and transaction is a battle for brutal efficiency because, unlike the real world, we aren't actually dealing with real people who care if they are traded 7 times in a season. The finer points of roster construction are not necessary to worry about in fantasy football (although some modes of fantasy basketball require you to pay closer attention to how your squad is built), but there are some interesting considerations that I think can inform real life roster construction, especially around the draft.