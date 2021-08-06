Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Protections Made For Beginner Michigan Daily Fantasy Sports Players Under Proposed Rules

By Matt Schoch
playmichigan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan sports fans will have the option to bet on NFL games online all season for the first time in history. That’s likely to take a little shine off daily fantasy sports, the once-new toy for fans. Still, many players will casually take part in daily fantasy sports in Michigan...

www.playmichigan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Sports#Daily Fantasy Sports#American Football#Dfs#Mi#Mgcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CBS Chicago

Bears Training Camp: Tight End Jimmy Graham Frustrated Over NFLPA Proposal For Daily COVID-19 Testing For Vaccinated Players

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago Bears players remained on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Thursday, and potential changes to COVID protocols have one Bear upset and speaking out. “I did what I was supposed to do. I did what I was asked to do so I could come in here and practice every day and play every day,” said Bears tight end Jimmy Graham, “and now, it’s a bit frustrating.” As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported, Graham is airing grievances over the NFL Players Association’s proposed daily COVID-19 testing for vaccinated players. “We had a game plan going into the season last...
Video Gamesesports.net

Fantasy Players To Avoid

The roster of the best fantasy esports players is not always as easy to pinpoint as you would think. It’s important for your team, but also in a sense it can spell doom and gloom if you are unlucky enough to have drafted an underachiever on your squad. To help save yourself from that scenario we’ve come up with useful tips on the fantasy players to avoid in order to win at fantasy esports!
NBACelticsBlog

Using Fantasy Sports draft wisdom to evaluate the value of NBA players

Fantasy sports are interesting because they are pure analytics. There are prevailing notions and strategies, but there are no historical quirks (see baseball's resistance to analytics) or complicated rules (see the NBA) that limit your team building. You just want the most points on your squad as possible. Each pick and transaction is a battle for brutal efficiency because, unlike the real world, we aren't actually dealing with real people who care if they are traded 7 times in a season. The finer points of roster construction are not necessary to worry about in fantasy football (although some modes of fantasy basketball require you to pay closer attention to how your squad is built), but there are some interesting considerations that I think can inform real life roster construction, especially around the draft.
Michigan Stateplaymichigan.com

FanDuel Leads Michigan Online Sports Betting Race For 7th Straight Month

After a slight uptick in June, the online sports betting handle in Michigan fell in July for the third time in four months. Michigan’s 13 online sportsbooks took $188.0 million in July sports bets, according to numbers released Monday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. That total represents a drop of 20.0% from June.
NFLnumberfire.com

Fantasy Football: The Late-Round Podcast, Players to Target

Draft season is here, and JJ's ready to throw some strong player takes at Late-Round Podcast listeners. On Episode 532, he looks at 10 players he's looking to target in fantasy football drafts this year. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
NFLfantasydata.com

Fantasy Football Boom or Bust Players

Football fans that are willing to put in a little work and prepare for draft day can generally build competitive rosters that more often than not qualify for the playoffs. But building a championship roster often requires taking calculated risks. That's especially true in daily football and leagues that have...
NFLtheScore

Fantasy Podcast: Favorite players to draft in every round

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone goes over his favorite...
NFLCBS Sports

It's time to get ready for fantasy football, plus why Mike Trout needs to get healthy

Good morning my fellow sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back again to bring you all the news that you crave. As I mentioned on Monday, the football season returning is spectacular. That also means it's time for fantasy football, and preparing for upcoming drafts. I'm one of these people that always finds myself agonizing over what decisions I'm going to make on draft day.
NFLchatsports.com

What is the fantasy value of KC Chiefs players this year?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Fireworks are seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The NFL preseason is officially underway, and that means that...
Gamblingplaymichigan.com

BetMGM Banks On Special Experiences To Juice Sports Betting This Summer

The marketing race is fully on here for Michigan sports betting operators. Sign-up bonuses, free bets and eye-catching TV spots are some of the leading ways the 14 operators are angling for customers and retention as football season approaches. However, one of the market leaders is leaning a bit more...
NFLCBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Cardinals odds, picks: 2021 NFL preseason Week 2 predictions, best bets from expert on 16-4 run

The 2021 NFL preseason continues with a packed slate of action this week. On Friday, the reigning AFC champions take the field, led by Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Arizona Cardinals for a cross-conference matchup. Both teams are 1-0 in the preseason after wins a week ago. Kansas City has a battle for its third quarterback spot between Shane Buechele and Anthony Gordon that could play into the festivities, particularly after Buechele led the winning scoring drive in the opener. J.J. Watt hasn't practiced to this point for Arizona, and Andy Isabella has been ruled out.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: DFS Strategies

When it comes to Daily Fantasy Sports or DFS, there are so many different approaches you can take when building a lineup. Never let anyone tell you that you’re wrong because nobody has all of the answers. There are, however, some strategies you can follow to better yourself as a DFS player and help yourself in both cash games and tournaments or otherwise known as guaranteed prize pools (GPP’s).
NFLsegmentnext.com

Madden NFL 22 Best Defense Tips

This guide on Madden NFL 22 will help you set your team up and our Madden NFL 22 Best Defense Tips will help you decide what formation will work the best against your opponents, whether you are playing against bots or other players in multiplayer. Madden NFL 22 Best Defense...
NFLpushsquare.com

Madden NFL 22 Guide: Tips, Tricks, and How to Master the Gridiron

Madden NFL 22 is the latest in EA Sports' long-running American football franchise, inspired by the 2022 NFL season. Available on both PS5 and PS4, it's the second instalment in the series to release on next-gen consoles. In this Madden NFL 22 guide, we're going to share some tips and...
NFLSports Illustrated

Watch Pats-Eagles in NFL Preseason Week 2

Last night was a fun one in the baseball world, with the Yankees’ relying on unlikely contributors to complete a sweep of the Red Sox and Shohei Ohtani doing Shohei Ohtani things in Detroit. Today’s action dabbles across the sports world, with the beginning of Week 2 of the NFL preseason and Naomi Osaka back in action at the Western & Southern Open. Plus, today is the official start to the 2021–22 college sports season, which is wild given it feels like yesterday Odicci Alexander was taking over the internet at the Women’s College World Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy