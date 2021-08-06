Parent cites frustration on Juneteenth comment by teacher

A district parent and local small business owner, Sarita Ruiz, rose to address the Board during the Public Comments portion of the meeting to shine a light on what she called “frankly disgusting” remarks made about the district’s recent recognition of the Juneteenth holiday by designating an unused snow day as a day off on Friday, June 18, to observe “Juneteenth,” which is celebrated on June 19 as a district day off, creating a three-day weekend.