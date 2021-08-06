Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. Price Growth Ticks Down for the First Time Since March

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in five months, home prices failed to set a new record—and that’s good news for buyers. The median price of an existing single-family home ticked down 0.2% in the four-week period ending Aug. 1, compared to the four weeks ending July 25, according to a report Friday from Redfin. While that’s an 18% increase from the same time in 2020, it was the first time prices did not climb to a record high since early March.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Ticks#Housing Prices#U S#Mortgage#Redfin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

Redfin’s Daryl Fairweather talks homebuying, Delta variant

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features an interview with the chief economist at Redfin, Daryl Fairweather. Fairweather is joined by HousingWire Digital Media Manager Alcynna Lloyd to discuss a recent home-buying report, which shows that home prices in August remained stagnant while competition among buyers slightly declined. Fairweather also shares insight...
Real Estatethemreport.com

High Prices, Short Supply Leads to Homebuyers’ Hesitancy

A serious dearth of inventory and elevated real estate prices continue to make the prospect of home shopping and homebuying too daunting for a majority of Americans today, according to Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI). In fact, consumers' pessimism toward homebuying conditions in July set a survey record. Of the six metrics measured in the report, the "Good Time to Buy" and "Good Time to Sell" components once again produced the most notable results, reported the government-sponsored enterprise's economics team. On the buy-side, 66% of respondents said it's a bad time to buy a home, up from 64% last month; while on the sell-side, 75% of respondents said it's a good time to sell, down slightly from 77 % last month, yet still elevated compared to pre-coronavirus times.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Buyers and sellers grew pessimistic about the housing market in July

The high level of demand in the housing market made both buyers and sellers pessimistic about their prospects according to the latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index. The share of borrowers who thought July was a good time to buy a home dropped to yet another new all-time low of 28% from 32% in June and from 53% one year earlier. A 66% share said it was a bad time to buy, dropping the net percentage to -38% from June’s -32% and July 2020’s 15% a year ago.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Soaring home prices are spooking buyers

Home purchase sentiment dropped 3.9 points to 75.8 in July as concerns about high home prices continued to scare off prospective homebuyers. Fannie Mae‘s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) found that 66% of respondents said that due to high housing prices, it’s a bad time to buy a home, up from 64% last month. Only 28% said it was good time to buy a home, down from 32% in June.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.K. Luxury Price Growth on Track to Beat Original Forecasts

The U.K.’s high-end housing market is now expected to have a far more prosperous 2021 than experts first predicted, according to a report from Savills Tuesday. Prompted by four consecutive quarters of robust price growth, new priorities among buyers, the impact of the extended stamp duty holiday and readily available financing, values across the nation’s prime property sector outside of London are now forecast to grow 9% this year, up from the 5% that was initially estimated by the estate agency.
Tampa, FLStreetInsider.com

U.S. mortgage applications rise as rates remain below 3% -MBA

(Reuters) - Mortgage applications rose last week as the key 30-year mortgage rate held below 3% for a second straight week. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages inched up to 2.99% from 2.97% in the week ending Aug. 6. The seasonally adjusted market index tracking mortgage applications rose 2.8% from a week earlier, the MBA said.
Real Estateamymcleod.net

The Surprising Reason Why Home Price Growth Is Slowing Down

Sometimes numbers can be deceiving. On one hand, the wild home price growth seen during the COVID-19 pandemic has been steadily slowing nationally, signaling that the market is starting to cool. However, this is likely because there are more smaller homes on the market and fewer larger, more expensive ones, according to a recent Realtor.com® report.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Luxury Price Growth Is Outpacing Mainstream Housing Markets Worldwide

Price growth for luxury homes surged ahead of the mainstream market in the second quarter of the year, according to a report Tuesday from Knight Frank. Average prices for luxury homes in international cities rose 8.2% year over year between April and June, up from 4.6% in the first three months of the year, according to the brokerage’s Global Prime Cities Index, which looked at 46 urban areas.
Real EstateInman.com

Buyer demand for mortgages jumps for first time in almost a month

Homebuyer demand for mortgages was up for the first time in nearly a month during the first week in August, and a rise in applications for FHA loans suggests more first-time homebuyers are coming into the market. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey showed requests for purchase loans...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Home Builders Are Restricting Sales, Pushing Up New Home Prices

Home builders have sold more homes than they can build. Now they are limiting their sales in an effort to catch up, helping push home prices even higher. Low interest rates and the search for more space to work from home helped push sales of new homes to multiyear highs in late 2020 and early 2021. But builders have been hampered by labor shortages, steep lumber prices, material backlogs and a limited supply of ready-to-build land.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Covid-19 delta variant may cause more volatility in housing

The rapid spread of the coronavirus delta has led to pandemic precautions returning. They’re impacting the hot housing market too, and experts say it likely will continue to serve as the industry’s wild card over the next few months. The delta variant has led to volatile financial markets and some...
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mortgage rates drop amid delta variant fears: Why now is a good time to refinance

Mortgage interest rates dipped again this week, falling to levels seen at the beginning of the year, according to the latest Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market survey. The average rate for the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.77%, and Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said that's good news for homeowners who want to buy a new home, make renovations or refinance.
Real Estatempamag.com

How did Montreal’s housing market fare in July?

Montreal posted a substantial decrease in housing activity last month, a trend that the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers said began in May and has now placed the market at its pre-pandemic level for the summer period. The market had 3,799 home sales in July, falling by 29%...
Real EstateHouston Agent Magazine

No new median-home price records set in July

For the first time since early March, no new records were set for median-home-sale prices last month, according to a new Redfin Report. Additionally, the trends for home prices, new listings and sales are starting to look more like patterns the company typically expects this time of year, good news following the unpredictability and ferocious demand seen over the past 12 months.
MLSInman.com

Home prices show signs of leveling off for first time in months

After five consecutive months of record home prices, the market appears to be plateauing, according to several key indicators. More signs are surfacing that the home market is on track for a late-summer cooldown, conditions that largely eluded homebuyers in the late summer of 2020 and beyond. Seattle-based brokerage Redfin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy