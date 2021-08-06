Cancel
Browns: Baker Mayfield has not shown to deserve a Josh Allen-like contract

By Chad Porto
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield has not proven to the Browns he’s worth Josh Allen-type money, yet. Baker Mayfield is now proverbially on the clock. With Josh Allen being the first of the three quarterbacks from the 2018 Draft to sign their first extensions, all eyes will now be on the Browns’ Mayfield and the Raven’s Lamar Jackson. The only problem is, Mayfield has had three very different years in Cleveland. His rookie year saw him have a very good season, while his 2019 campaign was very maligned and his 2020 season was among the top 10 best in the league; making 2020 a great season.

