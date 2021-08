To say that the last couple of months has seen a seismic shift in college football might be an understatement. Soon after it was announced that the sport’s power brokers were going to recommend a 12-team playoff, we saw the return of conference realignment. Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma made it clear they wanted out of that conference and into the mighty SEC, which was more than happy to “consider” accepting them as members. That move has sent shockwaves through the rest of the sport as every other school scrambles to figure out where they fit in now (and if that means a move of their own).