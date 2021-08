Dave Hause captures a nostalgia of summer love on his latest release, “Sandy Sheets.” Equally enamored by someone he’s singing about and the Jersey Shore itself, the song will make you melt like the $1 ice cream he references. The single was accompanied by the announcement of Hause’s fifth album Blood Harmony, which will be out October 22, 2021. To celebrate, Hause will be going on tour and making a stop in Philadelphia to play at TD Pavilion at the Mann on September 21, opening for The Avett Brothers.