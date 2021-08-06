Second worker accused by police in scheme at pizzeria

A second employee at the Domino’s Pizza in Rome has been charged in a scheme to embezzle more than $20,000, according to law enforcement officials. Police said Michelle L. Champion, 25, of East Dominick Street, was an employee at the pizzeria who worked with 41-year-old Carlton G. Fancher to steal $20,909 from the business in late 2019. Police said the theft was discovered when the owners of the pizzeria audited their financial records.