Razer Hazel RGB face mask is now the Razer Zephyr – here's how to get it early

By John Loeffler
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Razer just announced that Project Hazel, the company's RGB gamer-inspired face mask concept the company debuted at CES 2021, is now a market-ready product renamed the Razer Zephyr –and signups for the open beta program will start soon. The announcement is fairly light on details. A 15-second video revealed the...

