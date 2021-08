Researchers at Rice University’s Carbon Hub are proposing the idea of actually using hydrocarbons to slash carbon dioxide emissions. “Each year, we pull more than 10 billion tons of carbon from the ground in the form of oil, coal, and natural gas,” Pasquali said. “That activity accounts for 7% of the global economy, and we need all possible sources of hydrogen. We can keep producing those hydrocarbons as long as we don’t burn them.”