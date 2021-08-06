Technical Discussion: Summer sticks around for the weekend & next week!

Today will be a mix of clouds, some sunshine and very warm. We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s/ near 70 and highs today will near 90 degrees in the Hartford area. It will be humid and hazy at times with an *Air Quality Alert* for southern areas of coastal counties and all of Middlesex county. Mid level and high level clouds will allow some sunshine to peak through and that will make for a great beach/ pool day. There is a chance for an isolated spot shower in the afternoon but for the most part we stay dry.