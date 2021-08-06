Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Amazon to open new air cargo hub at Newark airport

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon just signed a 20-year lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to develop a new air cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport. It will spend $125 million on the facility, which could open in early 2023. The shipping giant says it expects to hire 1,000 people to staff the new cargo hub.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Airport#Air Cargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Amazon to open huge new New Jersey facility

Amazon’s expansion in New Jersey took a major step forward with word that the e-commerce giant is closing in on a $432 million lease at Newark Airport for two cargo buildings. The location will serve as an East Coast distribution hub, meaning that those of us in New Jersey can...
Newark, NJroi-nj.com

Amazon agreement will help Newark Liberty further expand role in air cargo — and as economic driver for N.J.

The numbers are impressive: More than 1,000 new jobs, more than $125 million in upgrades, more than $300 million in rent. But the 20-year lease agreement the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey agreed to with Amazon Global Air on Thursday is about more than dollars and jobs. It’s about helping to ensure that Newark Liberty International Airport — already a major domestic and international shipping center — becomes a world-class cargo operation in a rapidly changing global market.
Newark, NJpix11.com

Long lines reported at Newark airport amid flight cancellations

NEWARK, NJ — Spirit Airlines canceled 407 flights on Tuesday, its third consecutive day of widespread cancellations, FlightAware reported. Video filmed by Instagram user @omargaddafii shows passengers lined up in front of a Spirit Airlines counter at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday. “This is what happens...
Lawrence Township, NJdailyvoice.com

Amazon Just Opened 3 New Jersey Delivery Stations

Amazon opened three new delivery stations last month in New Jersey. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. The late July openings include:. A 464,000-square-foot facility at 600 Washington Ave., in Carlstadt,. A 340,000-square-foot facility at 10 Princess Road in...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Amazon’s ATR Cargo Planes – What We Know So Far

ECommerce giant Amazon is continuing to expand its air division with the acquisition of ATR72 freighters. While the operator’s Boeing 767s are used for longer distances, its growing fleet of ATR72s will naturally be used for shorter routes, connecting small towns. Let’s take a look at the latest developments for this part of the Amazon fleet.
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

Will new COVID concerns impact air travel at LaGuardia Airport?

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- With LaGuardia Airport rolling out its latest renovations, officials are hoping for smoother skies amid the turbulence posed by the Delta variant. At times it seems almost like business as usual -- planeloads of people boarding their flights out of town or visiting, like the Ringerings from Colorado.
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Delta, Virgin Atlantic Extend Air Cargo Partnership

This summer holiday travel season was not like last year’s, which was during the height of the Covid-19 ordeal. Several major airlines have resumed key flights in their route networks and inaugurated brand new routes to accommodate and handle the ongoing surge in passenger travel demand. However, throughout the duration of the Covid-19 predicament, major carriers did not only experience reductions and influxes in passenger travel, as air cargo has increased in response to the global pandemic. As a result, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have extended their air cargo partnership for airports in the United Kingdom.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Benzinga

Boutique French Airline Ventures Into Air Cargo

Many passenger airlines have expanded cargo services out of necessity since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, a boutique French carrier is leveraging the crisis to start cargo operations from scratch. La Compagnie, which offers exclusively business-class flights between New York and Paris, recently began hauling cargo in the...
Industryworldairlinenews.com

La Compagnie ventures into air cargo

La Compagnie has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to support its first-ever venture into the air cargo market. It has awarded WFS a three-year contract to handle cargo onboard its Airbus A321LR services from Paris Orly to Newark International Airport, which will increase from the current four flights a week to seven in September.
Kentucky StateStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Starts Operations at Amazon Air Hub in Northern Kentucky

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the beginning of Amazon Air Hub operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country. This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology. All regular, full-time employees will have access to Amazon’s industry-leading wages of up to $19.50 per hour; comprehensive benefits including medical, vision, and dental; and a 401(k) beginning on day one.
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Korean Air operates 10,000 cargo-only passenger flights

Korean Air has operated 10,000 cargo-only passenger flights as of August 1. The airline launched its first cargo-only passenger flight on the Incheon-Ho Chi Minh route in March 2020, and has operated these flights on 65 routes to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China and Japan, transporting 400,000 tons worldwide. Approximately 40 tons are transported per round trip (20 tons one-way).
Newark, NJbostonnews.net

United says construction causing canceled flights at Newark airport

WASHINGTON D.C.: United Airlines is asking the federal government to reduce congestion at Newark Liberty International Airport, even as runway repairs slow takeoffs and landings. In a letter, United Chief Executive Scott Kirby asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson "to temporarily and proportionally reduce...
Industrytheloadstar.com

United and Air Canada renew cargo focus, but AA and Delta eyes are on passengers

The truth about the cargo ambitions of four major North American passenger airlines can be seen in first-half results that place two carriers well ahead, in terms of focus. There are several ways of looking at it: in second-quarter earnings calls, Air Canada had 21 mentions of cargo; United made 17; Delta, three; and American Airlines did not mention it once – despite decent half-year cargo revenue of $641m, more than twice that of a year earlier, when AA was very slow to get out of the blocks, cargo-wise.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy