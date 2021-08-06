New report shows COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness against severe infection, OHA says
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newly-published report shows the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines against severe infection, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Researchers tracked hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were 65 and older between February 1 through April 30 through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's database includes all Oregon hospitals in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties and covers approximately 43% of Oregon’s population.katu.com
