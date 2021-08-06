Buncombe County Homeowner Grant Program now accepting applications

Buncombe County is excited to announce the launch of a new website to help qualified homeowners streamline the process of submitting an inquiry to the Homeowner Grant Program. As of Friday, Aug. 6, qualified Buncombe County homeowners will have an opportunity to receive financial assistance for housing-related costs. The Homeowner Grant Program is now accepting inquiries for support at buncombecounty.org/homeownergrant or by calling (828) 250-5500.