Utica police arrest murder suspect

UTICA — The third and final suspect in a May homicide in Utica has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement officials. Police said Christian Rodriguez, 31, was one of three men indicted by a grand jury in June for the May 7 shooting death of Lemeke Pittman. Police said Pittman was at a barbershop at the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street at about 12:45 p.m. when he was shot and killed. The three suspects then fled the scene.