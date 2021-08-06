What America's Got Talent Winner Brandon Leake Would Do Differently For A Champions Season

The most lighthearted round of America's Got Talent competition in Season 16 came to an end with the conclusion of the auditions, and the stakes will be higher than ever when the show returns for the quarterfinals. Unfortunately for fans still buzzing off of the high of seeing the spellbinding performance by dance duo Pasha and Aliona and all the others from the final auditions episode, AGT is going on a break while NBC focuses on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in primetime. The good news? The return date has already been announced, and there's a lot to look forward to.