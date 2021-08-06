What America's Got Talent Winner Brandon Leake Would Do Differently For A Champions Season
Brandon Leake made America's Got Talent history back in 2020 as the very first spoken word poet to take the top prize after earning an early golden buzzer, winning in a season filled with uncertainties, production changes, and even judge Simon Cowell having to pull out from the end of the season due to injury. Now, Leake is on the verge of making his return to AGT to perform once again, and he opened up to CinemaBlend about a possible return for a season of America's Got Talent: The Champions.www.cinemablend.com
