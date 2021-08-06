‘Oozing both class and sass’: From Country to Couture – in pictures
‘Darwin’s really rallied behind us,’ Claire Summers, executive director of Darwin Aboriginal art fair, says of the thousand-plus audience who attended From Country to Couture. Now in its fifth year, the runway show celebrates interdisciplinary collaborations between art centres, fashion designers and other creative practitioners. This year’s show featured 12 fashion collections and, for the first time, accessories from artists of Numbulwar Numburindi Arts.www.theguardian.com
