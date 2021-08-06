Cancel
Politics

Another State Ditches Its Death Tax While Potential Backdoor Federal Estate Tax Looms

By Ashlea Ebeling
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
In a sign of the political divide over death taxes, Iowa is repealing its inheritance tax, with a phased-in reduction of the tax bite retroactive to January 1, and full repeal as of January 1, 2025. Abolishing the state inheritance tax was a key priority for Republican Governor Kim Reynolds; it was part of a larger tax cut package that speeds up income tax cuts signed into law earlier this summer.

Forbes

Forbes

