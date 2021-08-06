Another State Ditches Its Death Tax While Potential Backdoor Federal Estate Tax Looms

Q: I purchased a sandwich shop that also sells basic grocery items. I bought the business in March 2019 and operated for about a year before I had to shut down. I reopened but am still struggling and am still reporting a monthly loss from operations. My CPA had me allocate the purchase cost to different assets including goodwill represented by the existing customers. The goodwill was the most significant asset. I showed a profit in 2019 but the 2020 year was a disaster with a large loss. I am allowed to use this 2020 business loss against my prior years’ income and get a tax refund but have not filed the 2020 return yet pending a significant tax question. The loss will be much larger if I write off the goodwill I purchased. The CPA says I cannot write off goodwill except as allowed by the IRS over 15 years. I believe I can prove the goodwill is exhausted. The business was shut down for much of 2020 and when I reopened, I had to work to build up business. Doesn’t it make sense that I can write off the 2019 goodwill of the old business owner? If you can point me to a tax source that says so it would help me with my tax preparer.