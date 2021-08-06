Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Many of the Songs on "Red" Are About Taylor Swift's Relationship With Jake Gyllenhaal

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Taylor Swift released her re-recording of her second studio album "Fearless," listeners were thrown back to her previous relationship with former teen heartthrob Joe Jonas (that ended in a 27-second phone call). "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" featured previously unreleased songs that were also about her relationship with Joe. The Grammy-winning...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakup Song#Usa Today#Mumford Sons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Tennessee nurse shocks and confuses TikTok users with her VERY uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift - and even has some viewers convinced the pop star does her laundry in the bathtub

Thousands of TikTok users were surprised and confused to come across a video of Taylor Swift explaining how she does her laundry in the bathtub — until realizing the woman in the video was just a very good lookalike. Ashley, the singer's Nashville, Tennessee-based doppelgänger, went viral last week with...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok unearths celebrity döppelgangers, from Taylor Swift to Scarlett Johansson and Rihanna

TikTok has unearthed a number of celebrity doppelgängers who are shocking users with their striking resemblance to certain celebrities.While there are many ways to go viral on social media, looking like a celebrity is likely one of the easiest – if you’ve got the goods. From Taylor Swift to Maisie Williams and Rihanna, there appears to be a lookalike for every big name out there. In the wake of Black Widow’s release, a Scarlett Johansson lookalike has racked up more than six million followers on the video sharing platform. TikTok user @kate_johansson plays up to the resemblance in her...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
MusicPosted by
ClutchPoints

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth In 2021

Taylor Swift is proving to have more lasting more than many of her contemporaries. From hit singles to an expanding portfolio, it’s why this post is dedicated to Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2021. We’re also going to look at Taylor Swift’s age, as the two are somewhat connected. Taylor...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Did Taylor Swift Cause Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun's Divorce?

Taylor Swift reportedly caused Scooter Braun to file for a divorce from his wife, at least partly. What role did the multi-awarded singer play in this harrowing decision of Justin Bieber's manager? Thankfully it's not because she's the third party or the like. Justin Bieber's manager officially pulled the plug...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Taylor Swift shares track list for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is unveiling the track list for her new album Red (Taylor's Version). The 31-year-old singer shared a track list for the album Friday after teasing the songs this week. Swift confirmed the album will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Confesses He Feels Bathing Is ‘Less Necessary’ & Better For His Skin & Fans Freak Out

Much like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Jake Gyllenhaal has surprised fans after opening up about his bathing routine in a new interview. Jake Gyllenhaal has joined the growing list of celebs who have spoken publicly about their bathing habits — or lack thereof. The Spiderman actor opened up during an August 5 profile piece in Vanity Fair, and talked everything from his work on-screen to his shower rituals. “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true,” he began. “Since I was young, it’s amazed me. More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that.”
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man Fans Confused Over Jake Gyllenhaal's Comments About Not Bathing

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal said that “I find bathing to be less necessary” and fans have some thoughts. The actor sat down with Vanity Fair to promote Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean perfume and talked about how he personally handled hygiene. Now, luckily for us all, he’s still brushing his teeth every day and practices excellent manners. But, it’s hard not to get tripped up when a famous actor says that they don’t bathe every day. His rationale stems from the idea of not drying out your skin by constant bathing. Most doctors would say that in infancy, that may be the case, but once you reach a certain age, it’s more than okay to look out for the people around you by getting a good scrub on. (Anyone who’s ever taken a ride on a subway, train, bus, or trolley in any degree of heat is nodding along right now.) Despite those concerns, Gyllenhaal is basically unbothered by that perception. He follows a couple of other high-profile celebrities that also said they don’t regularly bathe.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Dwayne Johnson Says He Showers 3 Times A Day After Jake Gyllenhaal & More Stars Reveal Their Bathing Habits

Dwayne Johnson assured his fans that he bathes himself more than enough, as other celebs have revealed they do the exact opposite. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 49, is getting in on Hollywood’s great big debate about bathing habits. While some stars (we’re looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal) have confessed to bathing less often than most, Dwayne assured his fans via Twitter on Aug. 6 that he’s “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.” The Jungle Cruise star went on to elaborate that he takes a “cold” shower after waking up, a “warm” shower after a workout, and finally a “hot” shower when he’s home from work. And to add to that, Dwayne also applies face wash, body wash and exfoliates during his showers. “And I sing (off key),” he joked.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Declares He Rarely Bathes, Says 'We Naturally Clean Ourselves'

Jake Gyllenhaal is joining the ever growing list of celebs who have questionable bathing routines. First, A-list parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed they wait until they see “dirt” on their kids before giving them a bath. Now, Gyllenhaal is sharing his own controversial hygiene regime, which he claims is better for his skin.
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

People Can’t Believe This Tiktoker Isn’t Taylor Swift

First, TikTok discovers Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger. A woman named Lisa (@she_plusthree) who looks exactly like Jenn Aniston, just with more tattoos! And now…someone who looks just like Taylor Swift?? It can’t be real…But it is!. You know what I mean?. Then, recently, TikTok discovered the 31-year-old singer doing her laundry...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Bathing Regularly Is Unnecessary

Jake Gyllenhaal sure knows how to promote a top-shelf fragrance. Not only that, but the star also went on to express his confusion over the loofah, admitting that it always "baffled" him knowing that they "come from nature," especially since they "feel like they've been made in a factory." Granted, he did go on to say that he knew most loofahs — at the least the real ones that cost more than a dollar — are au natural, though no word on whether he still uses one personally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy