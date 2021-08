NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, has partnered with Target to offer beloved family programming for free to Canela.TV viewers. As part of Target’s Back to School Campaign, Canela and Target will be hosting Nostalgic Movie Nights that will bring families together and create new traditions. Titles include: Sony classics Annie, The Legend of Zorro and My Girl, as well as several classics from the Golden Age of cinema. Viewers will also have exclusive access to the wildly popular series “Ryan’s World”, dubbed in Spanish for the first time.