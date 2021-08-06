Online silent auction benefits NICU babies and their families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 16th annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa were scheduled for this weekend but were canceled because of rising Covid-19 rates in the area. In a statement from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation that oversees the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, the team wrote, “The primary mission of Miracle Bash, Swim for Melissa, and the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund is to improve and save lives. We feel it would be irresponsible to move forward with the current state of uncertainty and the rise of hospitalizations due to the Covid-19 Delta variant, especially considering the Swim for Melissa age range (4-14), and that many Miracle Bash families have young children. The health and safety of our guests and swimmers is our top priority.”