Samsung heats up August with its latest updates for Galaxy phones abroad

By Zachary Kew-Denniss
 4 days ago
This story was originally published . Every month Samsung gets a head start on security patches by letting one or two slip out in the days before we actually flip over the calendar — just as it did about a week or so back, further cementing its position as the king of updates. After grabbing that early lead, Samsung's continuing to release its August patch for more and more Galaxy smartphones internationally.

Android Police

Android Police

