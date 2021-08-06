Cancel
FSU locks up Alex Atkins through 2023, gives him sizable raise

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State extended the contract of offensive line coach Alex Atkins through December 31 of 2023 and rewarded him with a raise in pay. Atkins, who initially signed a two-year contract with FSU that ran through December of 2021 that was for $500,000 annually, signed an amendment in January to extend his initial contract through 2023 according to documents that were released to Noles247 and other outlets through a public-information request on Friday.

