Stoops in no rush to name starting QB: “It’s more important to get it right than to be in a hurry.”

Fall camp is underway and that means that USC’s quarterbacks have picked up where they left off in spring ball. For starter Kedon Slovis, that means ramping up to meet the high expectations that comes with a Preseason First Team All Pac-12 selection among numerous other accolades. For freshmen Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart that means resuming the battle for QB2 which regardless of what you may have heard elsewhere, is far from resolved. Those three get the focus but it should be noted that transfer Brenden Costello has joined the mix and with #29 added to some of the distinct jersey numbers in the QB room along with Brad Aoki’s #38 and Isaac Ward’s #31.