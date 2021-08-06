Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Stoops in no rush to name starting QB: “It’s more important to get it right than to be in a hurry.”

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t expect to hear a final decision on the Kentucky football quarterback competition anytime soon. Despite rumblings of Penn State transfer Will Levis emerging as an early favorite among coaches, UK head coach Mark Stoops says the staff will be patient this fall when it comes to naming a starter, going through a full quarterback competition before making any significant decisions. While there are benefits to naming a starter, specifically in terms of building chemistry and continuity with practice reps, the quarterback room has “quality depth maybe for the first time” and it will take time to sort out the options throughout fall camp.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Stoops won't rush quarterback decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky quarterback competition will crank up shortly with fall camp opening on Aug. 6, but don’t expect a starting quarterback to be named anytime soon. Head coach Mark Stoops told reporters in attendance at Media Day that the battle between Joey Gatewood, Beau Allen, Will Levis, Nik Scalzo and Kaiya Sheron likely won’t be a quick one.
Lexington, KYkentuckytoday.com

Stoops, Coen in no hurry to choose a starting quarterback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops is in no rush to name a starting quarterback. Neither is offensive coordinator Liam Coen. As Kentucky begins fall workouts, both coaches are on the same page when it comes to a quarterback competition that appears to be a two-man race between Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Throw in transfer Will Levis and it could be a three-way battle this fall.
Footballkentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Sports Radio

Izayah Cummings has played tight end for just five Kentucky football practices. In that short amount of time the former wide receiver has impressed his head coach. “He’s very natural, surprisingly. Not there yet, but he has that understanding and he fits in better than I thought he would, earlier. That’s been really good to…
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
Alabama State247Sports

Nick Saban impressed by Alabama OC Bill O'Brien so far

Alabama will open the 2021 college football season as the favorite to repeat as national champion even with the Crimson Tide having to replace a ton of talent on offense. That does not just apply to the roster, either — former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian accepted Texas' head coaching job, and Nick Saban replaced him with former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Frank Reich Names Likely Starting QB With Carson Wentz Out

Training camp is underway and the Indianapolis Colts might have an answer at quarterback. New arrival Carson Wentz is undergoing a foot surgery that could keep him out for up to 12 weeks. Wentz figured to start for Indianapolis after the Colts traded for him on March 17. With Wentz out for an extended period, the QB job looks like it’s Jacob Eason’s to lose.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts starting QB

Veteran and Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco joined the Philadelphia Eagles in March and said at that time he wanted to compete with Jalen Hurts for the starting job. Through the first full week of August, however, it's been heavily presumed Hurts and not Flacco will be Philadelphia's QB1 come September.
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's emotional farewell to Bobby Bowden

CLEMSON -- Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney’s thoughts Sunday morning were mostly about his late father. Ervil Swinney, known as “Big Erv,” was battling cancer when he died of a heart attack on Aug. 8, 2015. So that pain was prominently on his son’s mind when he got a phone call to say he had lost someone else who had become a father figure.
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN SP+ expects Michigan football to rebound in 2021

Michigan football will rebound in 2021, but that isn’t the correct framing of the question. The correct question is by how much?. Most fans and pundits don’t anticipate a breakthrough season for the Wolverines, especially considering the maize and blue host Washington and Ohio State while playing Wisconsin and Penn State on the road. Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers all look vastly improved, albeit in a COVID-19 altered 2020 campaign. So will Michigan be able to achieve 10 wins or will improvement be going from two wins in 2020 to six or seven?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
Alabama StateSporting News

Replacing the stars: Top 5 teams Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State breaking in new QBs for 2021

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 16 of 28 postseason appearances and all but one national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet this marks the first time in the CFP era that all three schools will have a different starting quarterback than the end of the previous season. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Heisman finalists through the previous two seasons, all were selected with first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
College Sports247Sports

USC 2021 Fall Camp Day Two: Quarterbacks

Fall camp is underway and that means that USC’s quarterbacks have picked up where they left off in spring ball. For starter Kedon Slovis, that means ramping up to meet the high expectations that comes with a Preseason First Team All Pac-12 selection among numerous other accolades. For freshmen Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart that means resuming the battle for QB2 which regardless of what you may have heard elsewhere, is far from resolved. Those three get the focus but it should be noted that transfer Brenden Costello has joined the mix and with #29 added to some of the distinct jersey numbers in the QB room along with Brad Aoki’s #38 and Isaac Ward’s #31.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'No open competition right now' at QB, Jimmy Garoppolo to get starting reps

On the first day of training camp, Kyle Shanahan wasted no time revealing the pecking order of the 49ers depth chart at quarterback. The head coach noted there is currently not an open competition for the Week 1 job under center, further cementing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo's status heading into the 2021 season. Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance -- who has yet to sign his rookie contract -- enters his first camp as Garoppolo's backup.
Ohio State247Sports

Watch: Tuimoloau, Sawyer, Mike Hall, Tyleik Williams, Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith, Garrett, and more OSU DLs

Ohio State's defensive line is loaded with talent and depth this season. Stop us if you've heard that story before. But don't stop until you watch our video of the Buckeyes' 2021 D-line at practice below. You will see the four true freshmen: J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams. And you will of course see all the OSU veterans such as Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Taron Vincent, Jerron Cage and many more.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky drops in Way-Too-Early 2022 Bracketology

The 2021-22 basketball season is still a glimmer in John Calipari’s eye but that’s not stopping Joe Lunardi from churning out Bracketology updates. ESPN’s bracketologist is back with a new projection of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and even though it’s still over seven months away, we’re going to share it with you. (It is a Tuesday morning in August, after all.)
College Sportssportswar.com

Right now, there are a few more unknowns than that.

We haven't seen Franklin, Gardner, Murray, or Milicic in a Cavalier uniform yet. McCorkle had the fewest minutes of any scholarship player which means he was on the floor less than Stattmann and Shedrick who were either ill or injured. Shedrick and Stattmann haven't seen significant playing time in forever. I would characterize nearly the entire roster as unknowns. I'm optimistic, but I have no idea what roles are going to be assumed by whom, other than Clark and Beekman, and I'm not 100% sure of them. Go 'Hoos!!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy