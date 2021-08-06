Stoops in no rush to name starting QB: “It’s more important to get it right than to be in a hurry.”
Don’t expect to hear a final decision on the Kentucky football quarterback competition anytime soon. Despite rumblings of Penn State transfer Will Levis emerging as an early favorite among coaches, UK head coach Mark Stoops says the staff will be patient this fall when it comes to naming a starter, going through a full quarterback competition before making any significant decisions. While there are benefits to naming a starter, specifically in terms of building chemistry and continuity with practice reps, the quarterback room has “quality depth maybe for the first time” and it will take time to sort out the options throughout fall camp.kentuckysportsradio.com
