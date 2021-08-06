There’s Been An Improvement In Colorado’s Drought Situation – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – Our recent heavy rainfall has paid off in terms of drought improvement for western Colorado. We have seen drastic changes in just the last week!. Our exceptional drought, the worst level, has dropped 9% in the last week (!!) — going from 15% to 6% of the state. The extreme drought dropped from 27% to 21%, a great 6% improvement. Severe level dropped 3% while the moderate drought went down 5%.