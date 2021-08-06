Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

There’s Been An Improvement In Colorado’s Drought Situation – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – Our recent heavy rainfall has paid off in terms of drought improvement for western Colorado. We have seen drastic changes in just the last week!. Our exceptional drought, the worst level, has dropped 9% in the last week (!!) — going from 15% to 6% of the state. The extreme drought dropped from 27% to 21%, a great 6% improvement. Severe level dropped 3% while the moderate drought went down 5%.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Drought Situation#Cbs Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Briefed On Drought Situation In Northwest Colorado

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After surveying mudslide damage in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis met with officials in northwest Colorado to discuss the ongoing drought. Earlier this summer, the governor declared a drought emergency across western Colorado. (credit: Gov. Jared Polis) Polis was joined on Wednesday by Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s Commissioner of Agriculture, and Dan Gibbs, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. They visited Elkhead Reservoir in Craig to discuss coordinated flow releases for drought relief and endangered fish recovery. (credit: Gov. Jared Polis) Polis also visited the location for a proposed affordable housing community at 28750 US-40 in Steamboat...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Denver Colorado’s Air Quality On Monday Was Among The Worst In The World

Yes, you read that right - Denver's air quality on Monday (Aug. 9) ranked among areas with the worst air quality in the world. According to 9News, the data was recorded via air quality tracking website IQAir; Denver's air quality on Monday afternoon ranked as the second-worst among major cities, only falling behind Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for the worst air quality among any major city in the entire world.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Denver Colorado’s Air Quality On Monday Was Among The Worst In The World

Yes, you read that right - Denver's air quality on Monday (Aug. 9) ranked among areas with the worst air quality in the world. According to 9News, the data was recorded via air quality tracking website IQAir; Denver's air quality on Monday afternoon ranked as the second-worst among major cities, only falling behind Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for the worst air quality among any major city in the entire world.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Denver Colorado’s Air Quality On Monday Was Among The Worst In The World

Yes, you read that right - Denver's air quality on Monday (Aug. 9) ranked among areas with the worst air quality in the world. According to 9News, the data was recorded via air quality tracking website IQAir; Denver's air quality on Monday afternoon ranked as the second-worst among major cities, only falling behind Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for the worst air quality among any major city in the entire world.
Trafficrockydailynews.com

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon may reopen as soon as Saturday afternoon

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon could partially reopen as soon as Saturday afternoon, transportation officials said Wednesday. Crews hope to open two lanes of traffic — one traveling in each direction — through an area that was buried in mud and debris. The reopening depends on weather. Torrential rains in drainages scarred by fire caused the mudslides and have slowed the clean up.
Durango, COrockydailynews.com

3 people dead, 12 others positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at Nissan of Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — At least three people have died and 12 others are positive for COVID-19 at Nissan of Durango. San Juan Basin Public Health said a fourth person died after contracting COVID-19, but the case did not meet the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s case definition to be added to the outbreak facility list.
Boulder, COrockydailynews.com

COVID-19 VACCINE CU: CU Boulder making moves in COVID-19 mutation research

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — University of Colorado Boulder researchers have created a way to identify mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The technology could possibly lead to future vaccines for influenza and HIV, in addition to COVID-19. “We’ve developed a predictive tool that can tell you ahead of time which antibodies...
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

OLYMPICS 2020: Colorado athletes bring home nine medals from Tokyo

DENVER — The Senate has approved former Colorado Senator Ken Salazar as President Biden’s ambassador to Mexico. The president nominated him to the post in May 2021. His nomination was first heard in the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations where he received a favorable report. He’s also President Biden’s first ambassador to be confirmed, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy