Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Former WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Getting Into Politics

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz (fka Drake Younger) is running for the Florida House of Representatives. Wuertz, running as a Republican, announced his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 30 this week. Wuertz is running in the 2022 mid-term elections. Election Day is on November 8, 2022.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rotten
Person
Sonjay Dutt
Person
Bob Cortes
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Brian Cage
Person
Low Ki
Person
Timothy Thatcher
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Chris Hero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#2nd Amendment#Combat#Republican#Democrat#Full Sail University#Marxist#Christian#Floridians#Pro Wrestling Guerrilla#Dragon Gate Usa#Iwa Mid South#Deathmatch#American#Uncanceled#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

John Cena Brings Randy Orton And Riddle Together After RAW, Teams With Damian Priest

This week’s WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton dropping Riddle with the RKO out of nowhere. As noted, Orton returned in the opening segment and denied Riddle’s request to resume their R-K-Bro tag team. Orton later defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles in the main event, which came after Riddle helped with Omos at ringside.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former Champion Reportedly Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week

Over the years fans have seen a lot of Superstars come and go, but you never know when a familiar face might show up at a WWE event. According to PWInsider former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel was backstage at the SmackDown tapings in Minneapolis on Friday night. Curtis Axel is...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Major WWE Firings Rumor Leaks

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular WWE Superstars in the history of the company and has been involved in numerous matches and feuds throughout his career. He is also the brains behind NXT and helped make it grow to what it is today. Triple H buying WWE bombshell also leaked back in June.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE star opens up on CM Punk and Daniel Bryan

The news of the release of Bray Wyatt has shocked the WWE Universe in the last few hours, overshadowing the issue that had held the bench in recent weeks. In fact, the rumor is circulating that Daniel Bryan and CM Punk are about to sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling.
WWEPWMania

Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg Is “Horrible” and Feels The Company Is “Desperate”

During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE:. “He dislocated my collarbone. We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Reveals His WWE RAW Return

Randy Orton will make his return to WWE RAW tonight. WWE and Orton just announced that the veteran Superstar will make his return tonight. He has been away from RAW since late June. Orton tweeted and revealed that he will be opening the show. “Been away for a bit, but...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Getting Back Into Wrestling

One more time? Every now and then, athletes from other sports come into wrestling to try their hands at something else. It can make for some rather interesting results as you never know how something like this could go. There have certainly been some successful results, but others have not gone so well. This time around, someone who did not do so well the first time is trying again.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Ember Moon Reacts To Being Pulled From WWE NXT Match

Ember Moon took to Twitter tonight and made comments on her WWE NXT status. As noted, WWE announced this evening that NXT doctors determined earlier today that Moon is unable to compete, but no other details were given. Moon was pulled from tonight’s NXT match with Sarray, and replaced by Dakota Kai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy