Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Watch for both counties Saturday

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood watch is in effect for Accoack and Northampton Counties from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. On average 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 06:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 626 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near the Catalina Mountains as well as Catalina and Oro Valley. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sutherland Wash and into the CDO. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and Catalina State Park. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations E Wilds Rd at the Canada del Oro. This includes the following highways Route 77 between mile markers 80 and 88. This includes the following streams and drainages Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Rillito River, Canada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * Through Wednesday evening. * There is a slight chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday morning. However, the threat of thunderstorms will increase Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rainfall will accompany the strongest thunderstorms, with rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour, capable of producing flash flooding. This includes the Apple and El Dorado burn scar regions.
Stokes County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SURRY...SOUTHWESTERN STOKES AND EASTERN YADKIN COUNTIES At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Germanton to near Enon, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include East Bend King Enon and Pinnacle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES AND THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockville... Bethesda Bowie... College Park Greenbelt... Langley Park Beltsville... Bladensburg University of Maryland... Aspen Hill Potomac... North Bethesda Fairland... Landover Hyattsville... White Oak Takoma Park... East Riverdale Adelphi... Colesville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:40:00 Expires: 2021-08-10 04:45:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Vieques TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Vieques * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kewaunee County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Green Bay has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of east central and northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in east central Wisconsin, Manitowoc. In northeast Wisconsin, Kewaunee. * Through late tonight. * Heavy rains from last night has made for wet ground and rising rivers and streams. Thunderstorms will bring additional heavy rain, especially this afternoon and tonight, which may produce flooding of urban areas, small streams and basements. The best potential for additional heavy rainfall is between 3PM and 10PM central time.
EnvironmentKIMT

Flash Flood Watch: Heavy Rainfall May Lead to Flash Flooding Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected to develop for tonight, and torrential rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding, especially for areas where the ground is already saturated from heavy rainfall during the day on Saturday. As thunderstorms may train over the same locations, it's possible that rainfall could total over 1-3" in some areas tonight. Remember, if you happen to encounter a flooded roadway, DO NOT drive through it. Turn around, don't drown. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the heavy rain potential for tonight.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 11:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, east central, and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands. In east central New Mexico, Guadalupe County. In northeast New Mexico, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. * Locations with saturated ground from recent rainfall will be especially susceptible to rapid runoff and flash flooding today, as well as areas of complex terrain, recent burn scars, and urban areas.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Jackson Hole; Rock Springs and Green River; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West; Yellowstone National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of western Wyoming covering areas from Yellowstone National Park, the Absaroka Mountains and Cody Foothills southward to the Wind River Mountains and Salt and Wyoming Ranges. This includes the cities Cody, Dubois, Jackson, Alpine, Afton and Pinedale. * Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows in steep terrain. * Backcountry roads, particularly those vulnerable to flash flooding, may become impassable or cut off.
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Colorado, including the following area, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * The Monsoon plume will push eastward and bring another day of slow moving, heavy rain producing thunderstorms to the area. Flash flooding will be possible, especially considering the already saturated soil conditions. Burn scars will be especially susceptible. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.
Kendall County, TXKSAT 12

WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Kaiti Blake gives update on Flash Flood Warnings for Kendall, Bexar Counties

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake is giving a live update on the Flash Flood Warnings in effect for Kendall and Bexar Counties. You can watch the live weather update in the video player above. ________________________________________________________________________________. Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates. Click to download...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; North Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, North Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * Through this evening. * Monsoon moisture is expected to surge north out of Colorado today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the late morning hours and persist through the afternoon and evening hours today. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas. * Hikers and campers in the Laramie Range can expect rapid water rises on area streams. Drainage and low areas are very susceptible to flash flooding from rapid water rises. If camping or hiking in these areas...have a way to receive future updates to the watch and monitor weather conditions.
Environmentdeseret.com

Tropical Storm Fred is coming. Here’s what to expect

Tropical Storm Fred might be the next major storm to make landfall in the United States as it starts to form in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center told WESH-TV that Tropical Storm Fred has started to form west of Guadeloupe and east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Winneshiek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR FAYETTE...SOUTHWESTERN WINNESHIEK AND EASTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lawler to near Fairbank, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Maynard, Hawkeye, Lawler, Fort Atkinson, Waucoma, Stanley, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia, Jackson Junction, Donnan, Festina, Eldorado and Lake Meyer County Park. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mecosta County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A rotating shower will impact portions of northeastern Newaygo and western Mecosta Counties through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower with weak rotation 8 miles east of White Cloud, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Big Rapids... Woodville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Fayette; Winneshiek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CLAYTON...EASTERN FAYETTE...SOUTHWESTERN ALLAMAKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ossian to near Elgin to near Strawberry Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 3:20pm, trees and powerlines were reported down across Fayette County. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elkader, Postville, Monona, Strawberry Point, Edgewood, Ossian, Elgin, Clermont, Arlington, Farmersburg, Volga, Hardin, Luana, Wadena, Castalia, St. Olaf, Garber, Elkport, Volney and Mederville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy