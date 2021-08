Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office today, following months of investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. Cuomo’s spectacular fall from grace ended a decades-long career in politics and elected office for the brash New York City born and bred lawyer and son of a former governor. It follows a period during which he was regarded as a national hero for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis — for which he even won an Emmy Award for his televised daily COVID briefings and scored a book deal reportedly valued at $5 million. Scrutiny of his administration’s policies regarding nursing homes last year tarnished that reputation and was soon followed by the first allegations of sexual harassment.