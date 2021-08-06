Millersville University requiring masks for upcoming fall semester
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Another local university in Lancaster County is leading the charge once again. After weeks of discussions and deliberations, Millersville University will require that all students and faculty wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status and when social distancing is not possible. The university believes this is the right move given the county’s increasing COVID-19 numbers.www.abc27.com
