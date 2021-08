Consumers are aware that inflation has caused the prices of some of our favorite grocery items to spike in the wake of COVID-19. But what you may not realize is that while groceries are going up in price, in some cases, their sizes are also shrinking. The phenomenon is known as "shrinkflation" and while most shoppers don't examine their cereal boxes or ice cream containers, the fact is they may be paying the same amount — or in some cases, even more — for less product.