Local high school students win scholarships in podcast competition
Berkeley Electric Cooperative recently announced that five local students were selected as winners in a statewide podcast competition. The competition was part of the Virtual Youth Experience, a week-long leadership conference that occurred earlier this summer, according to a BEC press release. The conference brought together 80 high-achieving students from across South Carolina to meet with state and federal leaders. Thirteen students represented BEC in the competition.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0