Evo 2021: How To Watch Stream, Schedule, And Game Lineup

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolution 2021, more commonly called Evo 2021, is the most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world, and it looks a little different for the August 6-8 competition. There will not be an enormous Las Vegas crowd like in years past. Because of the pandemic, August's competition is online, and four of the biggest fighting games in the world will be played for ultimate bragging rights ahead of another event this November. If you're interested in watching all of Evo 2021 or just want to make sure you don't miss one particular game, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch Evo 2021 and what to expect.

Comments / 0

