Atlanta Falcons preseason: Three-game schedule kicks off vs. Titans

The Atlanta Falcons are a week into training camp and their first preseason game is already fast approaching. On August 13, the Falcons will host the Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Julio Jones from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, assuming Kanye West has vacated the premises by then.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ three-game preseason schedule, which kicks off next Friday.

Tennessee Titans - August 13, 7:00 p.m. ET

2020 Record: 11-5

Key Additions: WR Julio Jones, OLB Bud Dupree, CB Caleb Farley, CB Janoris Jenkins, DL Denico Autry

Key Losses: LB Jadeveon Clowney, DL DaQuan Jones, CB Malcolm Butler, CB Adoree’ Jackson, TE Johnnu Smith

At Miami Dolphins - August 21, 7:00 p.m. ET

2020 Record: 10-6

Key Additions: WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Will Fuller, DT Adam Butler, OL Liam Eichenberg, QB Jacoby Brissett

Key Losses: RB Matt Breida, OL Julien Davenport, P Matt Haack, DT Davon Godchaux, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Cleveland Browns - August 29, 8:00 p.m. ET

2020 Record: 11-5

Key Additions: LB Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, LB Takk McKinley

Key Losses: OL Kendall Lamm, CB Terrance Mitchell, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Tavierre Thomas

