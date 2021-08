The U.K.’s high-end housing market is now expected to have a far more prosperous 2021 than experts first predicted, according to a report from Savills Tuesday. Prompted by four consecutive quarters of robust price growth, new priorities among buyers, the impact of the extended stamp duty holiday and readily available financing, values across the nation’s prime property sector outside of London are now forecast to grow 9% this year, up from the 5% that was initially estimated by the estate agency.