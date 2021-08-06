Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Pacific Islands Forum: climate crisis and old rows surface as leaders meet screen-to-screen

By Kate Lyons Pacific editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u02nP_0bK9pUov00
Leaders from Pacific countries, including Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern join the Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting, held on Zoom on Friday 6 August. Photograph: Supplied

There was what looked like a virtual walkout, veiled criticism of certain nations, a video address from the US president and of course, technical issues: this is diplomacy in the age of Zoom.

Presidents and prime ministers of Pacific nations, including Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern, logged on for the leaders’ meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) on Friday morning, the most important diplomatic gathering in the Pacific.

The PIF leaders meeting normally takes place amid a week of talks and cultural events. This year it was due to be hosted in Fiji, with the country’s prime minister, Frank Bainimarama, saying in his address on Zoom: “I initially hoped that when we convened here in Fiji for the 51st Pacific Islands Forum, the worst of the Covid pandemic would be behind us.”

Related: Zoomed to fail? Cracks appear in Pacific Islands Forum as Covid pulls nations apart

Instead, Fiji is in the grip of a deadly Covid-19 outbreak that has seen the Pacific country at times have the highest per capita infection rate in the world over the past week. While Bainimarama said he looked “forward to welcoming you all to Fiji in person over a bowl of kava in the very near future”, for now at least, we’re back to Zoom.

But, just because the meeting was virtual, does not mean it was without drama.

Pacific reporters who were able to watch the livestream from their homes around the world were quick to dissect Morrison’s body language, sharing screenshots of him eating during one of his colleague’s speeches, which they criticised as something that is considered “extremely rude in many Pacific cultures”.

Morrison’s office was contacted for comment.

Kausea Natano, the prime minister of Tuvalu and outgoing chair of the PIF, was quick to bring up a key issue of concern for the region – Japan’s plan to release more than 1m tonnes of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, something Natano said “places our region at risk of potential nuclear harm”.

He urged other leaders to bring up the subject with Japan, saying: “Our timeline to ensure that no harm will befall our blue continent is just over 18 months.”

Two divisive topics soon came up. The first – the climate crisis – has emerged as a sharp faultline between the Pacific island nations and Australia. It saw the discussions between leaders at the last in-person PIF meeting – in Tuvalu in 2019 – stretch well into the night and almost break down twice , as Australia refused to budge on “red lines” in negotiations.

Natano alluded back to the “raucous and frank discussions” among leaders at the last meeting. He urged action on the climate crisis, saying “there is no doubt that sea level rise continues to threaten the very core of our existence, of our statehood, our sovereignty, our people and our identity.”

The US president, Joe Biden, sent a pre-recorded video message, which was played during the meeting, which took up the same topic.

“The Pacific island nations know better than anyone that averting the worst effects of climate change is going to save lives, or to put it another way, if we don’t we’re going to lose a lot of lives … The United States is committed to dramatically reducing our emissions by 2030,” said Biden.

Afterwards on Twitter, Bainimarama thanked Biden for joining the meeting and “for bringing America forcefully back to the right side of climate history”.

In a potential swipe at Australia, which has resisted calls to commit to a target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, Bainimarama added: “Fiji and the USA’s net zero commitments by 2050 must become the entire world’s – zero excuses. The Pacific and the planet depend on it.”

Dr Wesley Morgan, a research fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute, said: “This message is really meant for countries that are yet to announce a new 2030 target – countries like Australia.

“Australia’s target to reduce emissions by 26-28% by 2030 is now out of date, and is clearly seen as inadequate by both island leaders and by the US.”

The other fraught topic was brought up quickly – the near collapse of the PIF last year , when the Micronesian candidate for the job of secretary general was passed over for the candidate from Polynesia, Henry Puna, despite convention dictating it was Micronesia’s turn.

Micronesian countries – Nauru, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia – announced they would leave PIF in protest .

Bainimarama said: “To our Micronesian brothers, I offer my deepest apologies. We could have handled this situation better, but I remain confident that we will find a way forward together.”

That may take some time. The only Micronesian leader in attendance was Lionel Aingimea, the Nauruan president, who disappeared from the Zoom call when Puna gave his speech. Aingimea’s office was contacted for comment about whether he left the call in protest or for another reason, but did not receive a reply. A representative from the PIF said that Aignimea logged back on during Puna’s speech, not after it, as was alleged by some on the call.

Palauan journalist Bernadette Carreon said if this was a virtual protest, it was not the first of its kind for Micronesian leaders. “During the meeting when it was announced that Henry Puna was selected, in protest other Micronesian leaders left their seat empty, they left their videos on but their seats were empty.”

She said that while other forum leaders have apologised: “I think there’s a long way to go, there’s still a fracture, and I don’t think it’s going to be resolved that easily.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Islands#Marshall Islands#Islands Region#Pacific Nations#The Pacific Islands Forum#Pif#Australian#Pacific Leaders#Lagipoiva#Twitter#Forumsec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Related
AgricultureThe Guardian

Fact check: Barnaby Joyce on Australia’s emissions reduction strategy

A landmark assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the world’s leading authority on climate science – has found that human activities are unequivocally heating the planet and causing changes not seen for centuries and in some cases thousands of years. In Australia, it found average temperatures above...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Guardian

Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse

Climate scientists have detected warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, one of the planet’s main potential tipping points. The research found “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” of the currents that researchers call the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). The currents are already at their slowest point in at least 1,600 years, but the new analysis shows they may be nearing a shutdown.
Portland, ORKevinMD.com

Climate change is a public health crisis: a look into the Pacific Northwest heatwave

“Your zip code is a better predictor of your health than your genetic code.” For residents in the Pacific Northwest who recently faced a record-breaking heatwave, this statement hits close to home. The World Weather Attribution initiative, an international team of climate researchers, conducted a rapid analysis of the Pacific Northwest heatwave. The climate scientists from seven countries determined that the heatwave would have been “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.”
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Australian premier: No 'blank cheque' for climate targets

Sydney — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday declined to commit to a net-zero emissions target by 2050, a day after a landmark climate report called for rapid emissions cuts. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) described some consequences of Earth's warming as irreversible and...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Fact check: Angus Taylor’s response to the landmark IPCC report

The landmark assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s leading authority on climate science, has found that human activities are unequivocally heating the planet and causing changes not seen for centuries and in some cases thousands of years. In Australia, it found average temperatures above land had...
Environmentcommunitynewscorp.com

Pacific Islands take action against climate damage

The climate crisis is pushing the Pacific Islands to the brink of despair. Rising sea levels and the threat of storm surges threatening to cause “the loss of millions of lives, homes and livelihoods in the Pacific and around the world,” Henry Puna warned on Tuesday, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF): “Governments, corporations and the world’s largest emitters can no longer ignore the voices of those already suffering from this developing existential crisis. You can no longer choose rhetoric over action. There are simply no more excuses. “
EnvironmentThe Jewish Press

Following UN Report, Israeli Leftwing Environment Minister Calls to Declare ‘Climatic State of Emergency’

Israel must declare a climatic state of emergency and define climate disasters as a strategic threat, Israel’s progressive Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg stated, following the new UN report on climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released Monday, claimed that “many of the changes observed...
WorldThe Guardian

Scott Morrison contradicts Barnaby Joyce on Coalition plan to reach net zero

Scott Morrison has confirmed that his cabinet will formulate a plan to reach net zero emissions after the deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce declared climate action plans were formulated by agencies, not by politicians who lacked relevant expertise. After an extraordinary radio interview where Joyce, the Nationals leader, attempted to...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy