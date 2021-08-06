Cancel
Middletown, NY

Orange County crash leaves two Middletown residents dead

By Mid Hudson News Network
Daily Freeman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF WALLKILL, N.Y. — Two Middletown residents were killed Wednesday, Aug. 4, in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 17, state police said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Exit 119. They said a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Nelson Vivarcampoverde, 48, of Middletown was in the passing lane and traveling parallel to a 2005 Ford Escort in the driving lane that was being driven by Anthony K, Jones, 24, of Walden, when the two vehicles collided.

