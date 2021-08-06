Cancel
Atlanta, GA

‘The data could not be more clear:’ Gov. Kemp urges FDA to fully approve COVID-19 vaccines

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia governor Brian Kemp said Friday that he has asked the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines are currently available to anyone over age 12 under emergency use authorization.

“As Governor of the State of Georgia during one of the most tumultuous eras in our country’s history, my administration has prioritized protecting both the lives and livelihoods of Georgians in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a letter to the FDA.

Kemp went on to ask the FDA to give full approval to the vaccine.

Kemp cited a study by the Kaiser Foundation stating that three in ten unvaccinated adults, “rising to about half of those in the ‘wait and see group’,” say they would be more likely to get the vaccine if it had full approval of the FDA.

Kemp said he has encouraged anyone who is hesitant to talk to their health care provider about the vaccine.

“The data could not be more clear -- the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective,” Kemp said.

More than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Georgia, with more than half the eligible population having received at least one dose as of this week.

“It is imperative that we as leaders take every possible action to strengthen confidence in tour most valuable weapon to prevent severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Kemp said. “Each day the Administration delays the inevitable and full approval of the vaccine is lost time we cannot get back.”

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

