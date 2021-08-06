Cancel
Iowa State

Sioux Falls Man Crashes Into Cow in Iowa

Kickin Country 100.5
It's not unheard of here in farm country for livestock to get loose. Cows end up on highways from time to time. One cow in Iowa did not make it off an Iowa highway. According to NWestIowa.com, a cow found its way onto Highway 9 roughly seven miles east of Rock Rapids back on July 25. It was determined by a Lyon County deputy that a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck had struck and killed the cow. This, as you would imagine, completely totaled the old Ford.

