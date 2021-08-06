Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MSON, VNE, ACBI, And NWHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Misonix shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you own MSON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mson

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE ) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Magna International Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $31.25 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI ) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of South State common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.19 based upon SouthState's August 5, 2021 closing price of $69.98. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM ) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of NWHM common stock that they hold. If you own NWHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nwhm

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mson-vne-acbi-and-nwhm-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301350417.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acbi#Mson#Vne#Nwhm#Llp#Weisslaw Llp#Nwhm Shareholders#Broadway#Misonix#Mson Rrb#Bioventus Inc#Vne Rrb#Magna International Inc#Acbi Rrb#Southstate Corporation#Nwhm Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $75,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NortonLifeLock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of NortonLifeLock Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - NLOK

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) - Get Report and Avast is fair to NortonLifeLock shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Health Catalyst Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst") (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,245,283 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $53.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Health Catalyst from the offering are expected to be approximately $225.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Health Catalyst. In addition, Health Catalyst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 636,792 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by Health Catalyst. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Nasdaq Grants Advaxis, Inc. An Extension To November 22, 2021, To Regain Compliance With The $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule And Complete Merger Transaction With Biosight, Ltd.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) ("Advaxis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products, announced that it has received a letter indicating that following the Company's hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), the Panel determined to grant the Company an extension through November 22, 2021, to comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule and complete its previously announced merger transaction with Biosight, Ltd. ("Biosight"). On July 6, 2021, Advaxis announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Biosight, a privately held, Israel-based pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nova To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NVMI) - Get Report, today announced that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Needham Virtual 2 nd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference. The conference will take place on August 24, 2021. Dror David will...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ACRX

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-04353, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Sanderson Farms, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Cargill And Continental Grain

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Cargill and Continental Grain. Ademi LLP alleges Sanderson Farms' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Sanderson...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - ELAN

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ("Elanco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Elanco and certain of...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Neptune Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Vote

The Board of Directors recommends shareholders vote FOR all resolutions. Shareholders with questions or require assistance with voting should call Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com. LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX:...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,985 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.10% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen Inc. (ZY) ("Zymergen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bay Rivers Group Sells 452 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 847 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 7,542 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Iterum Therapeutics Plc And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or "the Company") (ITRM) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OTLY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Oatly Group AB Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly shares between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/otly.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Annovis Bio, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Report. The investigation concerns whether Annovis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Annovis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy