It is a Agreed, UCLA Bruins Will Host Villanova

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will host Villanova on Nov. 12 for the first time in 11 years. The nonconference game is part of a home-and-home series finalized between the two schools. The Bruins, who advanced to the Final Four last season, will go to Philadelphia to face the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season. UCLA has not finalized its nonconference schedule but it has already announced games against Gonzaga in the Empire Classic on Nov. 23 and North Carolina on Dec. 18 at the CBS Sports Classic. Both will be in Las Vegas.