Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Recycling A Cell's Energy Centers To Ward Off Parkinson's Disease

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists have long known that living cells are master recyclers, constantly breaking down old parts and building them back up into new molecular machines. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes have taken a closer look at the life cycle of energy-generating cellular power plants—called mitochondria— inside brain cells, and how they might be recycled. They showed that genes associated with Parkinson's disease play key roles in this process.

"This work gives us unprecedented insight into mitochondria's life cycle and how they are recycled by key proteins that, when mutated, cause Parkinson's disease," says Gladstone Associate Investigator Ken Nakamura, MD, PhD, senior author of the new study. "It suggests that mitochondrial recycling is critical to maintaining healthy mitochondria, and disruptions to this process can contribute to neurodegeneration."

Breaking Down Damaged Mitochondria

In most cells, damaged mitochondria are decomposed in a process known as mitophagy, which is initiated by two proteins, PINK1 and Parkin. Mutations in these same proteins also cause hereditary forms of Parkinson's disease. While the role of PINK1 and Parkin in mitophagy has been heavily studied in many cell types, it has been unclear whether these proteins act the same way in neurons—the type of brain cells that die in Parkinson's disease. Indeed, neurons have unusually high energy needs and their mitochondria are much more resistant to degradation by Parkin than those in other cell types.

In the new study published in the journal Science Advances, Nakamura's group followed mitochondria inside living neurons and examined how PINK1 and Parkin affected their fate.

But mitochondria are small and they move inside cells, frequently fusing with each other or splitting in two, which makes them difficult to track.

"We had to develop a new way of tracking individual mitochondria over long periods of time, almost a full day," says Zak Doric, a graduate student at Gladstone and UC San Francisco (UCSF) and co-first author of the new study. "Getting that technique up and running was quite a challenge."

The scientists also used a method that allowed them to generate larger-than-normal mitochondria, making them easier to see under a microscope.

They found that Parkin proteins encircled damaged mitochondria and targeted them for degradation, demonstrating that mitophagy starts in neurons in the same way as in other cell types. But thanks to their new approach, they could watch the process unfold in great detail. For instance, they documented the key initial steps in which damaged, Parkin-coated mitochondria fuse with other components inside the cell to form mitochondria-degrading structures called mitolysosomes.

"We were able to visualize these steps at a level that hasn't been done before in any cell type," says Nakamura, who is also an associate professor of neurology at UCSF.

The high resolution of their approach will allow them to understand with great precision how Parkin and PINK1 affect mitochondrial degradation in Parkinson's disease.

A New Kind of Recycling

The researchers then examined the later phases of mitophagy, monitoring what happens to mitochondria in the mitolysosomes.

"Until now, nobody has known what happens next to these mitolysosomes," says Nakamura.

So far, scientists had assumed that mitolysosomes rapidly break down into molecules that the cell can reuse to build new mitochondria from scratch. Nakamura and his team showed that, instead, the mitolysosomes survived for hours inside cells. Remarkably, and unexpectedly, some mitolysosomes were engulfed by healthy mitochondria, while other times, they suddenly burst, releasing their contents into the interior of the cell, including some proteins that were still functional.

"This appears to be a new mitochondrial quality control, recycling system," says Huihui Li, PhD, a Gladstone postdoctoral scholar and co-first author of the new paper. "We think we've uncovered a pathway of mitochondrial recycling—which is like salvaging valuable furniture in a house before demolishing it."

Importantly, the study shows that the recycling pathway identified by the scientists requires PINK1 and Parkin, supporting that mitochondrial recycling may also be critical in protecting against neurodegeneration in Parkinson's disease.

"Dopamine neurons that die in Parkinson's disease are particularly susceptible to mutations in PINK1 and Parkin," says Nakamura. "Our study advances our understanding of how these two key Parkinson's disease proteins degrade and recycle mitochondria. Our future studies will investigate how these pathways contribute to disease and how they can be targeted therapeutically."

About the Study

The paper "Longitudinal Tracking of Neuronal Mitochondria Delineates PINK1/Parkin-Dependent Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Recycling and Degredation" was published by the journal Science Advances on August 6, 2021.

Other authors are: Amandine Berthet, Mai Nguyen, Julia Margulis, Rebecca Fang, and Steve Finkbeiner of Gladstone; Danielle Jorgens of UC Berkeley; Ivy Hsieh, Jayanta Debnath, and Eric Huang of UC San Francisco; and Hiromi Sesaki of Johns Hopkins.

The work at Gladstone was supported by the Joan and David Traitel Family Trust, Betty Brown's Family, a Career Awards for Medical Scientists from the Burroughs-Wellcome Fund, the National Institutes of Health (RO1NS091902, 5P30 NS069496), the Hillblom Foundation, and a Berkelhammer Award for Excellence in Neuroscience.

About Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease. It has an academic affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco.

Media Contact: Julie Langelier | Associate Director, Communications | julie.langelier@gladstone.org | 415.734.5000

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recycling-a-cells-energy-centers-to-ward-off-parkinsons-disease-301350512.html

SOURCE Gladstone Institutes

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mai Nguyen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Disease#Parkinsons#Gladstone Institutes#Uc San Francisco#Ucsf#Mitolysosomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Chemists Find an Effective Remedy for “Aged” Brain Diseases Such As Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Scientists obtained substances that provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl-...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Researchers ID location on brain protein linked to Parkinson's disease development

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have pinpointed the section of alpha-synuclein, a protein in the brain that causes it to latch onto brain cells called neurons and likely drives the development of Parkinson's disease, a progressively worsening disorder that disrupts movement and neurological functions. The findings may help scientists develop a treatment that curbs the protein's improper binding, perhaps slowing or stopping the progression of Parkinson's.
Diseases & TreatmentsCosmos

A hydrogel that treats Parkinson’s disease

Australian researchers have created a hydrogel that could be used to better treat Parkinson’s disease – and possibly other neurological conditions. It’s currently shown to be effective in rats. Hydrogels are water-containing gels made from networks of polymers. This hydrogel, described in Advanced Functional Materials, works by delivering cells and...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

World's first high-resolution, 3D image of a monkey BRAIN is revealed: Incredibly detailed scan could pave the way for treatments for human diseases such as Parkinson's

The world's first high-resolution 3D image of a monkey brain has been revealed, in a breakthrough that could pave the way for treatments for human diseases including Parkinson's. A detailed map of a complete macaque monkey brain was created using fluorescent imaging techniques by a team from the Chinese Academy...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Brain Mapping Method Illuminates Targets for Treating Depression and Parkinson’s Disease

Novel approach finds targets for future clinical trials in depression and Parkinson’s disease. Researchers have made significant advancements in correlating aberrations in specific brain circuits with neuropsychiatric conditions like depression. However, it remains difficult to prove that damage to these circuits causes the symptoms themselves and that targeting them with therapeutics could help patients. By integrating brain lesion datasets with data on how two treatments — deep brain stimulation (DBS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) — influence neuropsychiatric disorders, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and collaborators developed a new brain mapping approach that may help clarify the cause of a variety of neuropsychiatric conditions and identify promising stimulation sites to target therapeutically. Findings are published in Nature Human Behavior.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

How Lifestyle Behaviors Influence Risk of Parkinson Disease

People with prior incidence of traumatic brain injury and exposure to lead were shown to be at elevated risk of Parkinson disease development, with family history also found to influence risk. History of head trauma or concussion and exposure to lead may more than double the risk of Parkinson disease...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

AC Immune acquires Parkinson’s disease vaccine candidate

Swiss biopharma company AC Immune has announced its acquisition of a Parkinson’s disease vaccine candidate, developed by Affiris. AC Immune is set to acquire Affiris’ entire portfolio of therapeutics targeting alpha-synuclein (a-syn), including Affiris PD01 – a vaccine candidate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease has been linked...
EngineeringEngadget

IBM's AI can predict how Parkinson's disease may progress in individuals

In the past, we’ve seen doctors use AI software to detect brain tumors, kidney illness and various cancers. Now, researchers from IBM and Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) say they’ve developed a program that can predict how the symptoms of a Parkinson’s disease patient will progress in terms of both timing and severity. In The Lancet Digital Health journal, they claim the software could transform how doctors help patients manage their symptoms by allowing them to better predict how the disease will progress.
Cancerstudyfinds.org

Plant extract that gives perfumes their floral scent may help cure Parkinson’s disease

BALTIMORE, Md. — A plant extract that gives perfumes their floral scent may hold the key to curing Parkinson’s disease, according to new research. Scientists from Johns Hopkins University say experiments using the compound farnesol reversed the devastating neurological disorder. In nature, farnesol comes from berries, peaches, and tomatoes, as...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Polypharmacy in chronic neurological diseases: Multiple sclerosis, dementia and Parkinson's disease

Curr Pharm Des. 2021 Jul 27. doi: 10.2174/1381612827666210728102832. Online ahead of print. Polypharmacy is an important aspect of medication management and particularly affects elderly and chronically ill people. Patients with dementia, Parkinson’s disease (PD) or multiple sclerosis (MS) are at high risk for multimedication due to their complex symptomatology. Our aim was to provide an overview of different definitions of polypharmacy and to present the current state of research on polypharmacy in patients with dementia, PD or MS. The most common definition of polypharmacy in the literature is the concomitant use of ≥5 medications (quantitative definition approach). Polypharmacy rates of up to >50% have been reported for patients with dementia, PD or MS, although MS patients are on average significantly younger than those with dementia or PD. The main predictor of polypharmacy is the complex symptom profile of these neurological disorders. Potentially inappropriate medication (PIM), drug-drug interactions, poor treatment adherence, severe disease course, cognitive impairment, hospitalisation, poor quality of life, frailty and mortality have been associated with polypharmacy in patients with dementia, PD or MS. For patients with polypharmacy, either the avoidance of PIM (selective deprescribing) or the substitution of PIM with more suitable drugs (appropriate polypharmacy) is recommended to achieve a more effective therapeutic management.
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Medical student explores progress and challenges of new therapy for Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is the second-most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, affecting around 6 million people worldwide. Characterized by the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons, the disease affects movement, muscle control and balance in the human body. The current medications for the disease provide symptomatic relief but do not stimulate the production of new neurons that release dopamine.
Mental Healthparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Anxiety: A Silent Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease

Anxiety is the secret poison of Parkinson’s disease. While it is not a symptom many people associate with the condition, many of us still suffer from it. Anxiety involves feelings of worry, nervousness, and unease, typically when the outcome of an event is uncertain. We all feel anxious from time to time, but it generally goes away once the situation has passed. But for those of us who suffer from anxiety disorders related to Parkinson’s, those feelings don’t go away.
Sciencebiospace.com

Study: Drug Candidate Improves Brain Energy Metabolism in Parkinson’s, MS

Top-line results from the Phase II REPAIR trial show a gold nanocrystal suspension, CNM-Au8®, significantly improved brain energetic metabolism in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). Based on these new findings, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Clene says its lead candidate CNM-Au8 shows the potential to “drive meaningful neurological...

Comments / 0

Community Policy