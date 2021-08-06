Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Unlikely ingredient for clean jet fuel: Recycled CO2

eenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Renewable Energy Laboratory is working on a biochemical process to turn cheap renewable electricity, water and biomass-derived sugars into low-carbon jet and diesel fuel. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Fuel#Renewable Energy#Diesel Fuel#Data Collection#E E News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryAugusta Free Press

Dominion Energy sets ambitious carbon-reduction vehicle goals

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dominion Energy today announced a suite of carbon-reduction goals that will transform the fleet of more than 8,600 vehicles that serves millions of customers across 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help Dominion Energy achieve its goal of net zero carbon...
Carsconcreteproducts.com

EPA ‘Clean Trucks Plan’ nixes NOx, embraces zero emissions models

Sources: Environmental Protection Agency; CP staff. The Environmental Protection Agency plans a 2022-24 release of rulemakings to extend the sharp reduction of heavy-duty truck emissions realized from the 2010 measure that standardized diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction, and related exhaust treatment system components in on- and on/off-highway fleets. Initial...
Iowa StateHouston Chronicle

BP to buy natural gas supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa

Oil major BP is stepping up its involvement in the production of natural gas from organic waste with an agreement to take supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa. BP will obtain the gas -- or what the fossil fuel industry calls renewable natural gas -- from Gevo’s project in northwest Iowa and sell it in California, Gevo said in a statement Monday.
Rapid City, SDSFGate

Officials: Jet fuel shortage not affecting Sturgis rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport said Tuesday that the jet fuel shortage seen in areas of the western U.S. is not having an impact on visitors traveling to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said that although...
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate report exposes fault lines within fossil fuel industry

The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat. The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It...
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Aggressive Investors Should Avoid Clean Energy Fuels Until it Hits $5

In February 2021, I recommended seven stocks to buy under $20. One of those was Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), the largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. I was convinced CLNE stock would keep moving higher due to the transportation industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels. That didn’t...
Energy Industrynewsdakota.com

More Groups Say CAFÉ Standards Must Include Biofuels

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation proposed greenhouse gas standards to decarbonize light-duty vehicles. Those vehicles will include passenger cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The proposed rule would require automakers to meet more stringent fuel efficiency standards. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says for the proposed CAFÉ standards to effectively address climate change, the rule needs to include a pathway to increase the use of low-carbon, sustainable biofuels like ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply.
San Francisco, CAwcn247.com

EPA ordered to update rules on oil spill-fighting chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must update nearly three-decade-old regulations about the chemicals that can be used to disperse offshore oil spills. Some critics say the chemicals are toxic. The judge in San Francisco said Monday that the EPA “delayed unreasonably”″ by waiting at least six years to finalize draft regulations updating the 1994 rules. The agency now has until May 2023 to take final action. The issue stems from the massive 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf Coast. Environmental groups argued that chemical dispersants caused serious health problems to people living there.
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Gevo to Sell Renewable Natural Gas to bp

Gevo Inc.’s dairy manure-based renewable natural gas (RNG) project company, Gevo NW Iowa RNG LLC, has signed agreements with BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. and BP Products North America Inc. for the sale of NW Iowa RNG’s production. The NW Iowa RNG project is currently being constructed and is expected...
Energy IndustryHolland Sentinel

My Take: A turning point on fossil fuel production?

May 26, 2021, was a trifecta for climate activists working for disinvestment from fossil fuels and reinvestment in renewable energy. Dissident Exxon Mobil shareholders won a stunning victory at the annual meeting, opposing four of management’s proposed candidates and winning three seats on the company’s Board for candidates supporting transition to renewable energy.
Energy Industrydefenders.org

Renewable Energy and Wildlife Can Coexist, and They Must

Renewable energy is an urgently needed and economically viable solution to fight climate change. As the United States and other countries worldwide turn to renewable sources to reduce emissions and move away from fossil fuels, policymakers must consider the impact of renewable energy development on wildlife. The two can coexist – and they must- but it takes prior planning and an understanding of the needs of wildlife that depend on the places renewable energy developers are focused on.
Environmentnanowerk.com

Bacteria-made chemical offers a renewable source of synthetic rubber

(Nanowerk News) The future environmental footprint of the tire industry could be substantially shrunk thanks to a new ecofriendly way found by four RIKEN researchers that harnesses bacteria to make a chemical used in synthetic rubber (Nature Communications, "Direct 1,3-butadiene biosynthesis in Escherichia coli via a tailored ferulic acid decarboxylase mutant").
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Breakthrough in Supercharging Reactions for Clean Energy Fuel Cells

The demand for clean energy has never been higher, and it has created a global race to develop new technologies as alternatives to fossil fuels. Among the most tantalizing of these green energy technologies is fuel cells. They use hydrogen as fuel to cleanly produce electricity and could power everything from long-haul trucks to major industrial processes.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Closing the methane gap in US oil and natural gas production emissions inventories

Methane (CH4) emissions from oil and natural gas (O&NG) systems are an important contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. In the United States, recent synthesis studies of field measurements of CH4 emissions at different spatial scales are ~1.5–2× greater compared to official greenhouse gas inventory (GHGI) estimates, with the production-segment as the dominant contributor to this divergence. Based on an updated synthesis of measurements from component-level field studies, we develop a new inventory-based model for CH4 emissions, for the production-segment only, that agrees within error with recent syntheses of site-level field studies and allows for isolation of equipment-level contributions. We find that unintentional emissions from liquid storage tanks and other equipment leaks are the largest contributors to divergence with the GHGI. If our proposed method were adopted in the United States and other jurisdictions, inventory estimates could better guide CH4 mitigation policy priorities.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Jet-fuel sales halt costs airport $150,000

(Aug. 5, 2021) A lack of Steamship Authority reservations, a national truck-driver shortage and unusually-high demand forced Nantucket Memorial Airport to suspend jet-fuel sales all day Sunday. Sales resumed Monday, but assistant airport manager Noah Karberg said it cost the airport around $150,000 in lost revenue. “This isn’t just a...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Electricity and heat generation: more coal and nuclear power, fewer renewables

In the first half of 2021, more primary energy was consumed in Germany than in the same quarter of the previous year. It reached 6191 petajoules and grew by 4.3 percent. The energy mix has changed due to the course of the coronavirus pandemic or the easing of social life and the weather conditions, reports the Working Group on Energy Balances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy