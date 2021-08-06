Cancel
ChenMed Adds Established Community Practice To Serve More Seniors In New Orleans

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has expanded its operations in New Orleans with the acquisition of Joseph H. Puente, M.D.'s internal medicine practice. The acquisition will add hundreds of patients to ChenMed's JenCare Senior Medical Center located in Metairie, La.

"This acquisition means we'll provide more seniors access to affordable, VIP care that delivers better health."

With more than 80 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

"An important part of our mission includes bringing on established providers in the community who share our philosophy of providing superior care to all seniors. For more than 30 years, Dr. Joseph H. Puente has provided comprehensive and compassionate and preventive care to seniors in the Metairie community, and we are thrilled to join forces with such a respected practice," said Vijayendra Jaligam, M.D., chief medical officer for JenCare in New Orleans. "This acquisition means we will be able to provide more seniors in the community with access to affordable, VIP care that delivers better health."

ChenMed operates four JenCare Senior Medical Centers in the greater New Orleans area, with locations in the Gentilly, Kenner, Metairie and Mid-City neighborhoods. JenCare has been a pillar in the New Orleans senior health care community for eight years.

"I've been impressed every step of the way with ChenMed's professionalism and my encounters with JenCare Senior Medical Center doctors, care team and staff," said Dr. Puente. "I couldn't be prouder to be joining this technology-enabled healthcare company and continuing to serve my patients in an environment that puts a great deal of emphasis on the doctor-patient relationship; and helps patients live happier and heathier lives.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led and privately owned, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results consistently include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits, plus 30 to 50 percent reductions for in-patient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology . A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chenmed-adds-established-community-practice-to-serve-more-seniors-in-new-orleans-301350513.html

SOURCE ChenMed

