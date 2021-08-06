Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $31.7 Billion By 2027 - Shift From 'Indulgence' To 'Homedulgence' To Improve Market Opportunities

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cosmetic Chemicals estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGRThe Cosmetic Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Single-Use Additives Segment to Record 5.5% CAGRIn the global Single-Use Additives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality, Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth
  • Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment
  • Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and Makeup Products
  • Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-Friendly Ingredients
  • Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal Care Ingredients
  • Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products
  • Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market
  • Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. ( Netherlands)
  • Ashland, Inc. ( USA)
  • BASF SE ( Germany)
  • Clariant International Ltd. ( Switzerland)
  • Croda International Plc (UK)
  • Sederma S.A.S ( France)
  • DowDuPont ( USA)
  • Dow Corning Corporation ( USA)
  • Eastman Chemical Company ( USA)
  • Evonik Industries AG ( Germany)
  • Firmenich SA ( Switzerland)
  • Givaudan S.A. ( Switzerland)
  • International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. ( USA)
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands)
  • LANXESS AG ( Germany)
  • Lonza Group Limited ( Switzerland)
  • The Lubrizol Corporation ( USA)
  • P&G Chemicals ( USA)
  • Solvay SA ( Belgium)
  • Symrise AG ( Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer's Attention
  • Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals
  • An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market
  • Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic Chemicals
  • Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations
  • Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major Growth Influencer
  • Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World
  • A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients
  • Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food-Based Cosmetics
  • Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients
  • Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits
  • Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products
  • Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics
  • Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic Chemicals Market
  • Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti-Aging Creams
  • Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success
  • Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients
  • Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product's Targeted Age Group
  • Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals
  • Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions
  • Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market
  • Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector
  • Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics
  • Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins
  • Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim Countries
  • Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients
  • Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead
  • Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern
  • Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients
  • Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results
  • Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems in Formulations
  • Shift from 'Indulgence' to 'Homedulgence' to Improve Market Opportunities
  • Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
  • Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
  • Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
  • Urbanization: A Mega Trend
  • E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic Chemicals
  • Market Challenges
  • Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic Chemicals Market
  • Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics
  • Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper Certification Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest Of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest Of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest Of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 241

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfhqp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cosmetic-chemicals-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-31-7-billion-by-2027---shift-from-indulgence-to-homedulgence-to-improve-market-opportunities-301350324.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Cosmetics#Market Trends#Researchandmarkets Com#Cosmetic Chemicals#Cagr#Emollients#Akzo Nobel N V#Ashland#Basf Se#Croda International Plc#Dow Corning Corporation#Eastman Chemical Company#Usa Rrb#Firmenich Sa#Givaudan S A#Koninklijke Dsm#Lanxess Ag#Lonza Group Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
Beauty & FashionMedagadget.com

Cosmetic Surgery Market Growth, Worldwide Opportunities, Trends, Share, New Developments, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

The global cosmetic surgery market is likely to gain traction from the ever-increasing number of patients undergoing procedures, such as chin augmentation, breast reduction, and breast augmentation. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) declared that in 2018, breast reduction (18%) and chin augmentation (20%) were two of the most popular surgical procedures in the U.S. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Procedures, and Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Males, and Females), By End User (Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the cosmetic surgery market size was USD 50.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Fresh Food E-commerce Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Fresh Food E-commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Fresh Food E-commerce market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Fresh Food E-commerce industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Specialty Alumina Market Future Prospects 2026: Alcoa, Honeywell, BASF

Latest Market Research on “Specialty Alumina Market” is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
Businessatlantanews.net

Oxygenators Market Size is Expected to Expand at a Modest CAGR by 2026

DelveInsight's Oxygenators Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of Oxygenators and the historical and forecasted Oxygenators market trends in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom), and Japan). Oxygenators Device Overview. The oxygenator removes carbon dioxide and adds...
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Construction Plastics Global Market To 2026 - Growing Utilization Of Recycled Plastics In Construction Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Plastics Market Research Report by Plastic Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Construction Plastics Market size was estimated at USD 80.91 Billion in 2020...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
TheStreet

VSBLTY ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RADAR USA FOR SECURITY PRODUCT OFFERING

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (the Company or "VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement (the "License Agreement") with RADAR USA, Inc. ("RADAR USA") to develop a security product offering and associated services for sale in the United States and Canada. RADAR USA was formed in 2021 as a collaboration between VSBLTY and RADAR APP in Mexico, where the security network deployment has reached 10,000 cameras.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TAOP Announces MoU To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines With Total Hash Rate Of 500GH/s

SHENZHEN, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "TAOP"), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announces that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Dennver Group Holdings Limited ("Dennver"), a British Virgin Islands company, to purchase Ethereum mining machines with a total hash rate of 500 GH/s.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Global Supply Chain Security Market (2021 To 2026) - Improving Risk Prediction And Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Data Protection, Data Visibility, and Governance), Organization Size, Vertical (FMCG, Healthcare, Retail, and eCommerce), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global supply chain...
Industrybostonnews.net

Resorbable Biomaterials Market Trend, Growth, Application & Industry Analysis

Global Resorbable Biomaterials Market was valued at US$ 175.26 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 350.40 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 8.32% from 2021-2027. The increase in demand for clinical invasive procedures, rising geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of target diseases are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for advanced healthcare services and innovative medical devices in the respective healthcare systems of these nations. This is expected to offer potential growth prospects to players operating in the resorbable biomaterials market in the coming years.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Dental syringe Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2027

In addition, the report will also include the computed expected CAGR of the Dental syringe market on the grounds of the prevailing and earlier records in relation to the global market. Moreover, it also offers pin-point analysis for altering the competitive dynamics of the market that can further help in decision-making. It also assists in recognizing the key products and their growth potential during the projected period.
Marketsneworleanssun.com

Global Candelilla Wax Market To Be Driven By Demand From Growing Cosmetic And Personal Care Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Candelilla Wax Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global candelilla wax market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market To Reach $18.6 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market To Reach $14.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global General Purpose Electronic Test And Measurement Instruments Market To Reach $9 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Report 2021: Focus Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market By Technique (HPP, PEF, MVH, Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Cold Plasma, Others), By Form (Solid v/s Liquid), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market To Reach $47.4 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Skin CareMedagadget.com

Cosmetic and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market size is poised to reach around US$ 5.5 Billion by 2026: Covering Covid-19 Impact

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, has recently published a report titled “Cosmetic and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market (By Product: Filling, Labeling, Cleaning, Form-fill-seal, Cartooning, Wrapping, Palletizing; By Application: Skin Care, Decorative Cosmetics, Hair Care, Perfumes, Bath & Shower) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 – 2026” offers detailed insights of the market entailing insights on its different market segments.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market To Reach $21.4 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Chemical Indicator Inks Market Research Report 2021

The prime objective of Chemical Indicator Inks Market report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with 10 major regions and 50 major countries. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.
Businessgetmarketreport.com

Temperature Management Market to Reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025: Emerging Trends, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the Temperature Management Market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy