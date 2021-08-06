Cancel
Charities

Myanmar: COVID-19 third wave has hit like a tsunami, warns WFP

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday that it is facing a 70 per cent funding shortfall in Myanmar, where millions face growing food insecurity. Amid the "triple impact of poverty, the current political unrest and economic crisis", coupled with the rapidly spreading third wave of COVID-19, that is "practically like a tsunami that's hit this country", the people of Myanmar are "experiencing the most difficult moment in their lives", WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said, from Nay Pyi Taw.

Aung San Suu Kyi
#Myanmar#Food Insecurity#Charity#The World Food Programme#Wfp Myanmar Country#Hunger
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Britain warns COVID-19 could infect half Myanmar in next two weeks

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's U.N. ambassador warned on Thursday that half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two weeks as Myanmar's envoy called for U.N. monitors to ensure an effective delivery of vaccines. Myanmar has been in chaos since the...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Covid-19: Zimbabwe approves J&J vaccine as third wave rages

Zimbabwe on Wednesday approved the US-made Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first Western-manufactured jab to be administered in the country amid a spiralling third wave of infections. The only vaccines so far approved in the southern African country - which has frosty relationship with some western...
AfricaBirmingham Star

Tigray: Intensified fighting across borders disastrous for children

UN agencies continue to sound the alarm over the growing "humanitarian catastrophe" in northern Ethiopia, sparked by the conflict in the Tigray region, now in its ninth month. A recent escalation in fighting in Afar and other neighbouring regions, has been disastrous for children, said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), in a statement on Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Stretched Senegalese hospitals overwhelmed by third COVID wave

DAKAR, July 29 (Reuters) - Idrissa Lo rushed back to Senegal from the United States when family members started falling sick with COVID-19 and dying. On Wednesday, he mourned a fifth family member lost to the virus - one of nearly 150 Senegalese to die this month as a third wave sweeps through the capital Dakar, leaving its hospitals nearly overrun.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 third wave depends on type of variants

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): IIT Kanpur and IIT Hyderabad have predicted the third wave of COVID-19 in mid-August that will see a rise in cases in October, but top microbiologist and virologist, Dr Gagandeep Kang said that this will depend on the type of variants, and added that if they are more infectious then cases can increase at the same pace as the first wave.
CharitiesPosted by
North Denver News

WFP: Millions in Myanmar Desperately Need Humanitarian Aid |

GENEVA – The World Food Program is appealing for $86 million to provide help over the next six months to two million people in Myanmar facing acute hunger and the ravages of COVID-19. U.N. officials say the people of Myanmar are facing poverty, acute hunger and an economic crisis made worse by political instability and repression following the February 1 military coup.
Charitiesthewestsidegazette.com

UN World Food Programme Short Of Funds To Support Hungry And Vulnerable In Myanmar

NEW DELHI — A massive wave of Covid-19 infections raging throughout Myanmar compound hunger, as families struggle amid job losses, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence, and displacement, said the United Nations World Food Programme. “World Food Programme warned that its lifesaving operations in Myanmar are being held...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Bangladesh vaccinating Rohingya refugees amid virus surge

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the camps. The delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, and the international Red Crescent said a national positivity rate of around 30% indicates the spread of COVID-19 is much higher. Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar for years.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war if no successful talks

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday of "a full-scale civil war" if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don't hold a successful dialogue on all issues ranging from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country's crisis.
CharitiesVoice of America

Food Aid Only Reaching Half of Tigrayans in Need

Food aid from the United Nations only reached half of its intended recipients in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the World Food Program said Monday. WFP said it delivered food to a million people in war-torn Tigray in June and July, but that shortages of fuel and telecommunications mean another million people slated to receive assistance have been out of reach.
Chinafroggyweb.com

China to fund Myanmar projects in agreement with junta

(Reuters) – China will transfer over $6 million to Myanmar’s government to fund 21 development projects, Myanmar’s foreign ministry said, in a sign of cooperation resuming under the junta that overthrew an elected government on Feb. 1. Unlike Western countries that have condemned the junta for cutting short democracy and...
WorldUN News Centre

Myanmar military leaders attempting to legitimize power: UN Special Envoy

Six months after seizing power in a coup, Myanmar’s military leaders now appear to be moving to consolidate their rule, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Tuesday, in her latest briefing to journalists in New York. Christine Schraner Burgener said the situation in Myanmar “is still very...
Public Healthwsau.com

Myanmar COVID vaccination rollout leaves Rohingya waiting

(Reuters) – Authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely-packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups against COVID-19 in western Rakhine State, the junta-appointed local administrator said. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during military operations in 2017 and those...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

World should not remain indifferent to humanitarian crises

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 11 (ANI): Afghanistan's Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday said that the world should not remain indifferent to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country and must send a clear message to Taliban to end the violence. The Afghan leader said...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID-19 fight

HAVANA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday appreciated China's contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "We recognize the responsible and transparent contribution of China against the pandemic," said Rodriguez on Twitter. "Cuba calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation and solidarity. We...
Public Healthprimenewsghana.com

Health authorities predict ‘severe third wave’ of COVID-19 in Ghana

Ghana risks a high and severe third wave of COVID-19 outbreak if the public continues to ignore the safety protocols. Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), gave the warning in Accra on Wednesday during the COVID-19 media update. He noted that Ghana had already entered...
World101 WIXX

Myanmar junta leader aims to solidify grip on power -U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. special envoy on Myanmar said on Tuesday the country’s military leader appears determined to solidify his grip on power following a February coup and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party could soon be disbanded. Christine Schraner Burgener cited military ruler Min Aung...

