Myanmar: COVID-19 third wave has hit like a tsunami, warns WFP
The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday that it is facing a 70 per cent funding shortfall in Myanmar, where millions face growing food insecurity. Amid the "triple impact of poverty, the current political unrest and economic crisis", coupled with the rapidly spreading third wave of COVID-19, that is "practically like a tsunami that's hit this country", the people of Myanmar are "experiencing the most difficult moment in their lives", WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said, from Nay Pyi Taw.
