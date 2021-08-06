Guess My Line // Jay King of The Athletic // Latest on the Bruins – 8/6 (Hour 3)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — If NHL players are part of the Beijing Olympics in February, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada says Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper will be the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches were named assistants -- Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz. Cooper led the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup title last month when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games. NHL players were not part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after taking part in five straight Olympics. The schedule for the upcoming NHL season leaves room for an Olympic break, but the league says no decision has been made on whether players will compete.