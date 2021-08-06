Cancel
Guess My Line // Jay King of The Athletic // Latest on the Bruins – 8/6 (Hour 3)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) The guys play “Guess My Line” since Bankroll Boy Joe Murray is on the show today. (13:22) Jay King of The Athletic joins the show to discuss the Celtics. (26:40) The guys take a look at the latest on the Boston Bruins.

