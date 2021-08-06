Cancel
Islanders, defenseman Adam Pelech agree to 8-year contract

By Associated Press
pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech have agreed on an eight-year contract. The team did not disclose financial terms Friday. Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley...

