Islanders, defenseman Adam Pelech agree to 8-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Oesterle on a two-year contract. Oesterle, 29, appeared in 43 games for the Arizona Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, posting 11 points (1-10-11) and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 182-pound defenseman also registered 38 shots on goal, 45 hits and 64 blocked shots in 17:54 average time on ice, which ranked fourth among Arizona defensemen. Oesterle played parts of seven NHL seasons between the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Coyotes, totaling 65 points (15-50-65) and 44 penalty minutes in 252 games since 2014-15. He is two years removed from his most productive NHL campaign, in which he posted 20 points (6-14-20) in 71 games with Arizona in 2018-19. He also added four points (1-3-4) in nine games during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Coyotes.