Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Minneapolis celebrates Sunisa Lee’s return: ‘Her win shows what’s possible’

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chants of “Suni! Suni! Suni!” rang out in the Minneapolis-St Paul international airport terminal as soon as their new golden star, Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa Lee, stepped foot off her plane, home from Japan. Lee was greeted like a true champion in her hometown after capturing gold in the...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Mccallum
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sunisa Lee
Person
Hannah Wilson
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Minneapolis#Alabama College#Hmong American#North Vietnamese#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Minnesota StateKARE

Celebrate 'Sunisa Lee Day' on Friday

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul and the state of Minnesota will honor gold-medal winning Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee with her own day!. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter made a declaration that the City of St. Paul will celebrate "Sunisa Lee Day" on Friday and Governor Tim Walz made a similar proclamation.
SportsThe New Yorker

Sunisa Lee’s Stunning Olympic Victory

American women gymnasts have won gold medals in the all-around competition at the past four Olympic Games: Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, and Simone Biles in 2016. The closest that any other country has come to such a streak is the Soviet Union, which, in 1960, earned its third consecutive all-around gold. But Biles’s announcement, on Wednesday, that she would sit out the all-around, as she had the team finals the day before, seemed likely to put an end to Team U.S.A.’s string of victories. Without Biles, the top qualifier going into the all-around was Rebeca Andrade, representing Brazil as an individual competitor. (The country did not qualify to send an entire team.) Last weekend, during qualifications, Andrade had come unusually close to beating Biles, trailing her by only several tenths of a point. Other contenders for the podium included two Russians—Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova, who’d qualified in fourth and fifth place—and Sunisa Lee, Biles’s eighteen-year-old teammate, who’d qualified in third.
PoliticsESPN

St. Paul mayor declares Sunisa Lee Day in honor of Olympic champion

After her gold-medal performance in the women's individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, gymnast Sunisa Lee will get her own day in her hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota. Mayor Melvin Carter announced that the city will honor the first Hmong American (pronounced "mung") Olympic champion by declaring...
SportsFox 19

Olympic champ Sunisa Lee's sister: 'We are so proud of her'

A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one woman after a coyote followed her and wouldn't leave. Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer in Shakopee, Minnesota. National. Is a return to...
SportstheScore

USA's Sunisa Lee gets bronze in uneven bars, Belgium's Derwael wins

Nina Derwael of Belgium won the gold medal in the uneven bars and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee added a bronze medal to her haul at the Tokyo Games. The 18-year-old Lee’s total of 14.500 points was good enough for third behind Derwael and Russian athlete Anastasiia Iliankova. Lee’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy